Faf du Plessis in Chinnaswamy Stadium: How many runs has RCB’s captain scored in Bangalore?

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis is currently leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League 2023. du Plessis was signed by Bangalore last year for a price of INR 7 crores, and he was straightaway made the captain of the side.

After former India captain Virat Kohli left the leadership duties of RCB, the franchise needed a new captain. In his first season, du Plessis impressed everyone with his batting and captaincy skills. Bangalore managed to qualify for the playoffs, and du Plessis was the highest run-scorer of the side.

du Plessis scored 468 runs in IPL 2022 at an average of 31.20 with the help of three half-centuries. He had a strike-rate of 127.52. After making his IPL debut with Chennai Super Kings in 2012, du Plessis had always played with former India captain MS Dhoni from 2012 to 2021 (CSK and Rising Pune Giants).

Faf du Plessis in Chinnaswamy Stadium

Talking about du Plessis’ record in Bengaluru, he has enjoyed batting here in IPL. In five matches, he has scored 165 runs at an average of 82.50. He has smashed two half-centuries and his strike-rate has been 138.66. The pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium has always favoured the batters, and the RCB captain should enjoy the home conditions.

In international cricket, du Plessis had not played a single white-ball game here. He had played one Test, where he could not score a single run. It is clear that he has not played many games here in Bengaluru and his record should improve the more he plays here.

Format Matches Runs Average Strike Rate 100 50 IPL 5 165 82.50 138.66 0 2 T20I DNP 0 0.00 0.00 0 0 Test 1 0 0.00 0.00 0 0 ODI DNP 0 0.00 0.00 0 0

Faf du Plessis record against Lucknow Super Giants

RCB will play their second home match of IPL 2023 against Lucknow Super Giants tonight. After winning their first match against Mumbai Indians at home, they faced defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders. RCB will be looking to get a win in their home conditions again.

du Plessis played a couple of matches against Lucknow last season, where he scored 96 runs with the help of a half-century. He had a strike-rate of 147.69 and would want to pounce upon that record.