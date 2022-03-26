How to watch IPL 2022 in USA: What channel is the IPL on?

How to watch IPL 2022 in USA: The 15th season of the Indian Premier League will kick-start in Mumbai from today.

An extravagant 15th season of the Indian Premier League is all in readiness of beginning in less than 12 hours from now. A tournament known for its global significance and craze, IPL 2022 will be played between March 26 – May 29.

While 70 league matches will be played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune, venues for the playoffs are yet to be confirmed. It will be only for the first time that an entire IPL league phase will be played in a single state in Maharashtra.

A 10-team affair after as many as 12 years, IPL 2022 lasting for over a couple of months has it in it to assure ceaseless entertainment for fans. With two new teams and four cricketers set to make their captaincy debut in the IPL, fans can expect a large amount of novel thought-process to hit this IPL season.

How to watch IPL 2022 in USA?

Readers must note that the first match of IPL 2022 will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on a Saturday night.

Finalists of IPL 2021, CSK and KKR will face each other for the 29th time in the history of the tournament. Be it their overall head-to-head record against Knight Riders or at the Wankhede Stadium, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that past numbers favour Super Kings ahead of this tournament opener.

As far as fans in USA are concerned, Willow TV will be broadcasting IPL 2022 matches for them. ESPN+ will be live streaming the matches for fans who are wanting to follow the biggest T20 tournament across the globe on a streaming platform. While Yupp TV will also be live streaming IPL 2022 matches, it is subject to regional availability outside India.

It is worth mentioning that all these overseas channels/apps will be streaming the world feed provided by host broadcaster Star Sports. While a high-profile 85-member commentary panel will be calling IPL 2022 matches in as many as nine languages, 20 experts part of the world feed are Harsha Bhogle, Sunil Gavaskar, L Sivaramakrishnan, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Ian Bishop, Graeme Smith, Graeme Swann, Kevin Pietersen, Murali Kartik, Deep Dasgupta, Anjum Chopra, Daniel Morrison, Morne Morkel, Simon Doull, Matthew Hayden, Nicholas Knight, Rohan Gavaskar, Alan Wilkins, WV Raman and Daren Ganga.