“I have always wanted to play county cricket”: Chris Lynn expresses delight on joining Northamptonshire for T20 Blast 2022

T20 Blast 2022: Northamptonshire have completed the signing of Australia’s Chris Lynn for the upcoming season.

Northamptonshire have secured the services of Australian opener Chris Lynn for this year’s T20 Blast. Chris Lynn will be available to play for the whole duration of the tournament this season. Lynn is Northamptonshire’s 2nd overseas signing this year after New Zealand’s all-rounder Jimmy Neesham.

Jimmy Neesham played for Essex Eagles in the T20 Blast 2021, whereas this will be the first-ever stint for Lynn. Lynn is regarded as one of the most lethal openers in the circuit, but his form has certainly dipped in the last couple of seasons.

Lynn, who is the highest-ever run-scorer in the BBL history managed to score just 215 runs at 17.91 for Brisbane Heat in BBL11. He managed to score just one half-century in the tournament. Overall, he has scored 3005 runs in BBL at 34.54, whereas his strike-rate has been 148.83. He has smashed 180 sixes in the history of BBL.

Chris Lynn signs with Northamptonshire for T20 Blast

Chris Lynn has expressed his delight on signing with Northamptonshire for the upcoming T20 Blast. Lynn said that he always wanted to play County Cricket in England, and he is hopeful of having some good performances.

“I have always wanted to play county cricket and I’m really looking forward to joining up with Northamptonshire for the Vitality Blast,” Lynn said.

“I am hopeful that I can contribute with some good performances and also try to entertain the Steelback fans this summer.”

Genuinely think this lands in Abington Park. 🤯 Chris Lynn is a Steelback. 🛡pic.twitter.com/FXMWc7n5zI — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) May 2, 2022

Chris Lynn played for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred tournament last year, but this will be his first proper experience in the English county cricket. Josh Cobb, captain of Northamptonshire’s T20 team has also praised the signing of Lynn by the club.

“To get someone of Lynn’s quality is an excellent signing,” Cobb said.

“Lynn’s captained the Brisbane Heat for a number of years too so for me personally he brings those leadership qualities as well.”

Overall, Chris Lynn has scored 6140 T20 runs at a brilliant strike-rate of 142.19, courtesy of 2 centuries and 40 half-centuries.