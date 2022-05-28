“I remember I was playing an U-16 game”: Sanju Samson reminisces watching Shane Warne and Sohail Tanvir hitting winning run for Rajasthan Royals in 2008

Sanju Samson reminisces watching Shane Warne and Sohail Tanvir: The captain of Rajasthan Royals is only the second player to lead them to IPL finals.

In spite of losing the maximum number of tosses in an Indian Premier League season, Rajasthan Royals captain witnessed luck favouring him at the coin toss in the recently concluded Qualifier 2 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad.

Samson’s bowlers responded well to their captain’s decision of bowling first by reducing RCB to 157/8 in 20 overs. With bowling figures of 4-0-22-3, RR fast bowler Prasidh Krishna was the pick of their bowlers dismissing the likes of Virat Kohli (7), Dinesh Karthik (6) and Wanindu Hasaranga (0). Much like Krishna, Obed McCoy also picked three wickets for his team in a crucial match.

“Yes, definitely. The toss made it much easier for us. The toss plays a huge part. The pitch plays completely different in the second innings,” Samson told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Royals bowling unit’s performance was firmly supported by opening batter Jos Buttler’s fifth IPL century in the second innings. Buttler, who became only the second batter to cross the 800-run mark in an IPL season, scored 106* (60) to not give Royal Challengers any chance of defending a total worthy of being defended.

“Very grateful to have someone like Jos [Buttler] and the way he is batting. Touch wood, one more match to go,” Samson hoped for Buttler to continue his run-spree in IPL 2022 final against Gujarat Titans tomorrow.

Sanju Samson reminisces watching Shane Warne and Sohail Tanvir winning IPL 2008

In what is the fifth time when Rajasthan have qualified for IPL playoffs, IPL 2022 will only be their second final in 15 seasons. For the unversed, it was in the inaugural season of the IPL that RR had won their maiden title under legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne.

“I was very young. That was the first IPL season. I remember I was playing an U-16 game somewhere in Kerala. I remember watching the last game with my friends and the last run where Shane Warne and Sohail Tanvir hit [the run] and they were running. That’s a very vague memory that I have,” Samson recollected memories of watching Royals win IPL 2008.