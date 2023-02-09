IND vs AUS Test 2023 broadcast channel: Where to watch India vs Australia in USA and UK?

Having won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy mere once in 54 years, and then losing it unprecedentedly not once but two times over in the past two years at home, Australia could have not been more desperate to get the better of the formidable Indian team at home this time around.

With quite some brouhaha in the past couple of days over the nature of the pitch, the first Test of the four-match series commences in just a couple of hours from now, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Team India will be without the services of their star performers in Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah for the entire series, while the Aussies are without their two experienced pacers – Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc for at least the first Test.

With the batting departments quite bankable for both the sides, the traditional spin friendly pitches in India hand the hosts an advantageous position over the visitors, who only have Nathan Lyon as the experienced spinner in the squad.

IND vs AUS Test 2023 broadcast channel

The four match Test series will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India, with Disney+Hotstar as the official live streaming platform for the same. To know the exact channels which will telecast the matches, click here.

Fans back in Australia can follow the live telecast of the same on Fox Sports, with Kayo Sports as the designated live streaming platform.

Where to watch India vs Australia in USA and UK?

Cricket fans in the United States can watch the live telecast of the India versus Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy live on Willow TV from 23:00 EST onwards today.

🏏 It’s nearly time for this mammoth test series between 🇮🇳 @BCCI and 🇦🇺 @CricketAus to begin … 🔮 How do you see the first test going? 📺 On TV in the US 🇺🇸 from 23:00 EST#BGT2023 #INDvAUS https://t.co/qDJLTISc3D — Willow TV US (@willowtv) February 8, 2023

On the other hand, followers of the game in UK can catch the live telecast on the BT Sport 1 channel from 03:45 am onwards today.

Running it back on BT Sport 😏 We will be showing live coverage of Australia’s tour of India, including the four Test series 🙌 BT Sport 1 | Thursday, Feb 9th | 3.30ampic.twitter.com/hXmNTz96ZJ — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 8, 2023

