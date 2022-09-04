India vs Pakistan OTT platform: How to watch IND vs PAK match free on which channel?

India vs Pakistan OTT platform: India and Pakistan will be locking horns after exactly a week in Dubai tonight.

India and Pakistan will be contesting against each other for the second time in eight days to illustrate another potential delight for fans across the globe. The two arch-rivals will be taking part in the second Super 4 Asia Cup 2022 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight.

Set to be the 11th T20I between these two teams, Asia Cup 2022 Match 8 will be the third encounter between India and Pakistan in the last one year. Having not played a match for half-a-decade before their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 clash at the same venue, India and Pakistan might end up playing another match assuming they qualify for Asia Cup 2022 final scheduled to be played here on Sunday.

Interestingly, both India and Pakistan face a challenge of making changes to their respective Playing XIs due to unavailability of injured players.

India, who have able replacements for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, will have to pick one between Axar Patel and Deepak Hooda. Similarly, Pakistan will have to pick one between Mohammad Hasnain or Hasan Ali to replace Shahnawaz Dahani.

Knowing and understanding the importance of this rivalry, there is no hiding to the fact that cricket-crazy fans would be glued to their screens in both the countries on a Sunday night.

It is worth mentioning that Indian fans will be able to watch this riveting encounter on channels owned by the illustrious Star Sports Network. It goes without saying that this match will be available on multiple Star channels in multiple languages.

Online users in India can stream Asia Cup 2022 on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar with a paid subscription. It is worth mentioning that this tournament won’t be available on any other streaming platform in the country and that there’s no legal way of streaming it for free.

On the other hand, Pakistani fans will have to switch to either of PTV Sports HD or Ten Sports HD to watch this match. Much like the Indian fans, even Pakistani fans will require cable/dish subscriptions to watch this match.