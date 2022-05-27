IPL Man of the Match prize 2022: RR vs RCB Man of the Match 2022 IPL Qualifier 2 who won

RR vs RCB Man of the Match 2022: The opening batter from Rajasthan Royals has won his 10th Indian Premier League match award.

During Qualifier 2 of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad, Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets to qualify for the final match; their second in the history of the tournament.

Having lost the maximum number of tosses in an IPL season, RR captain Sanju Samson ended up on the better side of a coin toss tonight which worked in his favour.

Opting to bowl first at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Samson’s bowlers responded well to their captain’s decision by reducing RCB to 157/8 in 20 overs.

With bowling figures of 4-0-22-3, Royals fast bowler Prasidh Krishna was the pick of their bowlers dismissing the likes of Virat Kohli (7), Dinesh Karthik (6) and Wanindu Hasaranga (0). Much like Krishna, Obed McCoy also picked three wickets for his team in a crucial match.

RR vs RCB Man of the Match 2022

Rajasthan opening batter Jos Buttler, highest run-scorer of this season, scored his fifth IPL century and fourth of this season to extend his golden IPL 2022 run.

Having scored 106* (60) with the help of 10 fours and six sixes, Buttler was literally unstoppable with respect to snatching all chances of a victory from Bangalore. A 31-ball 61-run opening partnership alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal (21) had ruled out a Royal Challengers’ comeback on Friday.

It doesn’t get any better than that @josbuttler !! #IPL2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 27, 2022

Buttler, who won a trophy and a cheque of INR 5 lakh for winning his 10th IPL match award tonight, has become only the second batter to surpass the 800-run mark in an IPL season.

“I came to the season with very low expectations but a lot of energy. It is very exciting to stand in the final. I had a season of two halves and had very honest conversations with people really close to me. I was feeling the pressure midway and it was only about a week ago that I opened up about it,” Buttler told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.