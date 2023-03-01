Is Ben Stokes available for IPL 2023: Will Ben Stokes be playing IPL 2023?

After missing the last season of the Indian Premier League, England all-rounder Ben Stokes is making his comeback in the upcoming IPL season. Chennai Super Kings bought the English all-rounder for a price of INR 16.25 crores in the recent auction.

It was certain that Stokes will be in the demand because of his all-round performances, and the same was the case as well. CSK got tough competition from Lucknow Super Giants on the auction table, but the 4-time champions managed to get the champion all-rounder.

ALSO READ: Robin Uthappa questions SRH for not going after Ben Stokes

Stokes has flourished as the captain of England’s Test team, and he will definitely bring his leadership skills as well. Under Stokes’ captaincy, the English Test side has not lost a single Test series so far.

Is Ben Stokes available for IPL 2023

Stokes recently played in the Test series against New Zealand, and he was struggling with his knee in the 2nd Test in Wellington. The injury scare gave a major source of worry to the CSK fans, but Stokes has given them a huge relief ahead of the tournament.

In the post-match press conference after the 2nd Test against New Zealand, Stokes confirmed that he will be going to India to participate in the IPL. Stokes informed that he is in constant touch with coach Stephen Fleming as well, and he will look after his injury on day to day basis.

“I am going to the IPL. I have had conversations with ‘Flem’ and he’s fully aware of the situation with my body. It’s a week-by-week case at the moment,” Stokes said in the post-match press conference.

There is an Ashes series just after the IPL, and it is an important one for Stokes. Stokes has made it clear that he will do his best to be completely fit ahead of the 1st Ashes Test. The workload of Stokes can be managed in the IPL, but he will definitely take part in the competition.

Ben Stokes IPL record

Stokes made his IPL debut in 2017 for the Rising Pune Supergiants, and he had a brilliant debut season. He scored 316 runs with the help of a century & a half-century, whereas he scalped 12 wickets in bowling as well.

After 2017, Stokes’ performances were not great after he was bought by the Rajasthan Royals. Overall, he has scored 920 IPL runs at 25.55 and has scalped 28 wickets in bowling.