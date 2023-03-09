“Is Ishan his personal servant”: Twitter user calls out Rohit Sharma for shameful behaviour against Ishan Kishan in Ahmedabad Test

A user on social media platform Twitter has called out India captain Rohit Sharma for his “shameful” behaviour against reserve wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan on the first day of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match against Australia in Ahmedabad.

It all happened before the start of the 61st over of the Australian innings when Sharma was having a discussion with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja whilst drinking water from a bottle.

Kishan, who had entered the playing area at the Narendra Modi Stadium with drinks in hand, was returning back to the dressing room when Sharma gestured him to take the bottle back with him.

With the over about to start, Kishan was running back when he collected the bottle from Sharma’s hands only to throw it down unintentionally. Although Kishan picked the bottle in the second attempt, it invited a hilarious reaction from Sharma who gestured wanting to slap him.

Twitter user calls out Rohit Sharma for shameful behaviour against Ishan Kishan

Rohit sharma trying to manhandle ishan kishan

What does he think, is ishan his personal servant ? Shameful behavior pic.twitter.com/L0hvUhqcif — M. (@IconicKohIi) March 9, 2023

It is worth mentioning that Sharma wasn’t at fault by any means. Knowing his jolly nature with junior cricketers, particularly Kishan (teammate at Mumbai Indians), one realizes how Sharma had made the gesture jokingly and that there was no ill-intention or ill-treatment of Kishan in this incident.

Furthermore, carrying drinks to the field and taking a water bottle or any other thing back to the pavilion is part of any reserve player’s role on a match day. Being of aid to their teammates is a common way in which reserve players contribute in a team sport such as cricket.

Ishan Kishan was close to a Test debut in Ahmedabad

Kishan, 24, was in the talks for being handed a Test debut in this match as a replacement for wicket-keeper batter Srikar Bharat. A lot of chatter around the same across social media platforms was followed by Sharma publicly backing Bharat on the eve of the match. Having first played for India in a T20I a couple of years ago, Kishan has since been part of 40 white-ball matches at the highest level.