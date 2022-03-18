KKR new jersey 2022 IPL: Shreyas Iyer in KKR jersey IPL 2022

KKR new jersey 2022 IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders are expected to reveal their IPL 2022 jersey in an hour or so.

Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders appear set to reveal their jersey ahead of the 15th season of the biggest T20 tournament across the world.

While Knight Riders haven’t confirmed doing the same, a social media post in the morning hinting at a major announcement at 11:00 AM (IST) today is being perceived by fans as their official jersey unveiling event.

With just over a week remaining for the start of IPL 2022, Knight Riders will become the sixth franchise to reveal their jersey for this season. To watch the official IPL 2022 jerseys of all franchises, click here.

KKR new jersey 2022

It is worth mentioning that enthusiastic fans of the franchise have already posted pictures of new captain Shreyas Iyer in KKR new jersey 2022. The photos posted in response to the aforementioned tweet appear to be from a promotional video which Iyer was shooting for in the build-up to IPL 2022.

KKR 2022 Official Jersey Reveal We know you’ve all been waiting for it. Our threads for #IPL2022 is here 🔥#KKRHaiTaiyaar with @StayWrogn pic.twitter.com/rHtUpyuDZr — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 18, 2022

IPL 2022 runners-up, Knight Riders will take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium on March 26.

KKR, who splurged a total of INR 89.55 crore to build a 25-member squad for this season, have already had to name a replacement in Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch after England batter Alex Hales opted out due to bio-bubble fatigue.

KKR full IPL 2022 squad

Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Pat Cummins, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings (wk), Aaron Finch, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh.