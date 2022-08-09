“Maybe it could be the reason”: Shikhar Dhawan opines on why he is not part of T20I India team for Asia Cup

Shikhar Dhawan opines on the probable reason for his exclusion from team India in the T20I format ahead of the imminent Asia Cup 2022.

A mainstay in team India’s ODI set-up as an opening batter, Shikhar Dhawan, most recently led the side to a dominant 3-0 victory in the three-match ODI series versus the West Indies during the recently concluded tour of the Caribbean.

His couple of half-centuries during the first and the last ODIs were instrumental in India’s third consecutive ODI series victory, including clean sweeps against the Windies in both the home and away series.

However, having last played a T20I back in July 2021, the Southpaw batter was, along expected lines, not part of the team India squad set to travel to the UAE to partake in the upcoming Asia Cup later this month.

Shikhar Dhawan opines on why he is not part of India T20I team

During an interaction with the Indian media outlet The Indian Express, Shikhar Dhawan opened up on his views regarding the future of the ODI format, and also on the probable reason(s) on why he is no longer a name to be considered in the T20I set up.

When questioned whether is it due to the brand of cricket that he plays wherein he builds up his innings, rather than going for the big hits right from the get-go that is the reason for him not being selected in the shortest format, Dhawan seemed to be uncertain on the same.

“I honestly don’t know about it, maybe it could be the reason. I don’t want to go deep about it. I have not played T20 for India for a long time now, I don’t know where I see myself. I look to make the most out of every opportunity I am getting. Be it IPL, domestic cricket, or ODI, I just want to do well, and that is the only thing under my control,” exclaimed Dhawan.

The 36-year-old will lead team India yet again during their upcoming tour of Zimbabwe for the three-match ODI series as their next international assignment.