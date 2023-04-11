Most 200 Run Chase in IPL History: Has RCB Conceded Maximum 200+ Successful Run Chases in Indian Premier League?

Lucknow Super Giants chasing down a 213-run target against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium last night was their first instance of touching the 200-run mark in a successful run-chase in the history of the Indian Premier League.

In what made Super Giants the ninth team to do the same, a total of 17 successful 200+ run-chases have been registered in the biggest T20 league in the world.

Punjab Kings, who had been on the receiving end of the highest successful IPL run-chase three years ago, have achieved the feat as many as four times. Only team to do so, they are jointly followed by Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the second position.

Interestingly, five-time champions Mumbai Indians have only chased only one 200+ run-chase in the 16 seasons of the IPL.

Most 200 Run Chase in IPL History

4 – Punjab Kings.

3 – Chennai Super Kings & Kolkata Knight Riders.

2 – Rajasthan Royals.

1 – Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals), Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians & Lucknow Super Giants.

Has RCB Conceded Maximum 200+ Successful Run Chases in IPL?

Royal Challengers, whose only instance of chasing down a 200-run target in the IPL had come against Kings more than 13 years ago, have conceded the maximum number of 200+ run-chases in this competition.

Been at the receiving end of an unwanted feat for a whopping five times, there is a reason behind the perception that RCB have never been able to compliment their strong batting department with appropriate bowlers.

Legendary captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni‘s Super Kings and PBKS follow Bangalore on this list on the back of conceding 200+ run-chase thrice each in the IPL. While Knight Riders have conceded the same twice, the likes of Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Lions and Gujarat Titans have leaked more than 200 runs in a losing cause in the second innings of an IPL match once each.