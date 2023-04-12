Having won a match each in their rivalry thus far, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will be locking horns against each other for the third time in the history of the Indian Premier League tomorrow.

IPL 2023 Match 18 will be the second match of the season at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium. Set to play here for the first time, GT will be playing their third away match in a row. PBKS, meanwhile, will be playing at home after participating in a couple of away matches.

Played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, the last match between these two teams had been won by Kings. Chasing a 144-run target, they had won the match with 8 wickets and four overs remaining in the match.

Played around a year ago at the Brabourne Stadium, the first-ever contest between Punjab and Gujarat was a thrilling encounter fondly remembered for Rahul Tewatia hitting consecutive sixes off Odean Smith to seal a dramatic last-ball run-chase.

For the unversed, Tewatia had become only the second batter in the IPL to his five sixes in an over (also against Punjab) in IPL 2020. In addition to the left-handed batter facing PBKS again, the match will also witness Gujarat batter Shubman Gill playing at his home ground in domestic cricket.

PBKS vs GT Head to Head Record in IPL History

Total number of matches played: 2

Matches won by PBKS: 1

Matches won by GT: 1

Matches played in April: 1 (PBKS 0, GT 1)

Matches played on Thursday: 0 (PBKS 0, GT 0)

Matches played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium: 0 (PBKS 0, GT 0)

PBKS average score against GT: 167

GT average score against PBKS: 167

Most runs for PBKS: 97 (Shikhar Dhawan)

Most runs for GT: 105 (Shubman Gill)

Most wickets for PBKS: 6 (Kagiso Rabada)

Most wickets for GT: 3 (Rashid Khan)

Most catches for PBKS: 2 (Shubman Gill)

Most catches for GT: 2 (Jitesh Sharma)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).