Ruturaj Gaikwad Father Name: Everything You Need to Know About CSK Batter’s Family Members

Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has started his Indian Premier League 2023 campaign with a bang. Although Chennai Super Kings could not win their first match of the tournament against Gujarat Titans, Gaikwad’s batting was impressive. He played a fine knock of 92 (50) to become a source of amazement for one and all.

The journey of Gaikwad has been an inspirational one. He was signed by CSK for his base price of INR 20 Lakh in the 2019 auction. After warming the bench, he finally got some opportunities in the following season, where he put on display his potential. In 2021, he was the highest run-scorer of the tournament. He is currently on an INR 6 crore contract with the franchise.

Gaikwad started playing leather-ball cricket at a tender age of five at the Vengasarkar Cricket Academy, Pune. He represented Maharashtra at the U-16 and U-19 levels before making his first-class debut. Gaikwad’s international debut happened during the tour of Sri Lanka in 2021. Since then, the right-handed batter has played 10 white-ball matches across formats.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Father Name

Ruturaj does not come from a sporting background and both of his parents are settled in their respective professions. Readers must note that he is not related to former India batter and head coach Anshuman Gaekwad by any means.

Dashrath Gaikwad is Ruturaj’s father, and he is a former Defence Research Development Officer. Ruturaj’s mother’s name is Sarita Gaikwad, and she is a teacher at a municipal school. There are no details available about the siblings of Ruturaj.

In an interview, Ruturaj once revealed that despite coming from academic fields, his parents never forced him to focus less on cricket. He had said that his parents could not even believe Chennai successfully bidding for him in the auction unless his friends reached home with a cake.

“My family has been the core of my support system so far in this journey. They’ve been so supportive of my ambitions right since the time I began playing cricket. They’ve never asked me to focus more on studies and less on cricket, even during times that I haven’t been performing with the bat,” Gaikwad had said.

Ruturaj Gaikwad IPL record

After making his debut in 2020, Gaikwad’s breakthrough season was in 2021. He scored 635 runs at an average of 45.35 with the help of one century and four half-centuries. Overall, he has scored 1,299 IPL runs at an average of 39.26. He has registered a century and 11 half-centuries at a strike-rate of 133.09.