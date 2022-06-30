Who is the captain of Indian cricket team: Is Jasprit Bumrah new Test captain of India?

Who is the captain of Indian cricket team: Indian captain Rohit Sharma is still in his isolation after being tested Covid positive.

Birmingham’s Edgbaston Stadium is set to host the rescheduled 5th test between England and India from 1 July 2022. The visitors are currently 2-1 ahead in the series, and a win in this match will seal the series. However, the current English team is very different from the one they played last year.

Under the leadership unit of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, the English team is coming on the back of a 3-0 win against the World Test Champions, New Zealand. The aggressive intent they showed in that series impressed everyone around the fraternity. Team India, on the other hand, is still looking to finalize their eleven.

Rohit Sharma was set to captain in his very first test overseas, but he got Covid positive during the practice match against Leicestershire. Rohit missed the South African away series as well, and he is all but out of the Birmingham test. He was the side’s best batter in the last four tests against England, where scored 368 runs, courtesy of one century and two half-centuries.

KL Rahul, the designated vice-captain of the side is already out due to a groin injury, and he will miss the whole English tour. Rahul got injured just before the T20Is against South Africa, and he underwent surgery in Germany for the same. He is set to be sidelined for a lengthy duration.

The question about who will captain the Indian side in the Birmingham test is in every fan’s mind. Rahul Dravid said that Rohit Sharma is still not out of the match, but he is still under isolation, and he is most probably miss the game. If reports are to be believed, Jasprit Bumrah is set to lead the Indian team in Birmingham.

When Rohit Sharma left the field in the warmup match, Jasprit Bumrah was leading the side in his absence. Bumrah was also the deputy of KL Rahul in the away ODI series against South Africa earlier this year. He will be the first pacer after Kapil Dev to lead the Indian test side.