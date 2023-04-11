Will Jofra Archer Play Today’s IPL 2023 match vs Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

Mumbai Indians have lost both of their matches so far in Indian Premier League 2023, and they desperately need a win against Delhi Capitals. With pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Jhye Richardson already out of the tournament, the bowling of Mumbai has certainly got weakened this season.

Pacer Jofra Archer is the leading bowler of the side, and he was also absent from the playing XI of the last match against Chennai Super Kings. Archer is one of the bests in this format and his presence is massive for the side. Ahead of the match against Delhi, Archer’s availability will be crucial for Mumbai.

In Archer’s absence, Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff led the bowling of the side in the last match. After losing against the Super Kings, captain Rohit Sharma also said that the team has to be at their best to win matches in the competition.

Will Jofra Archer Play Today’s IPL 2023 match vs Delhi Capitals?

During the toss against Chennai, Sharma informed about Archer’s unavailability. He did not reveal the extent of the injury of the pacer but said that it was just a precautionary measure. It will be interesting to see whether Archer can make his comeback against the Capitals.

“Unfortunately, we have got an injury, I would not call it an injury but it is just a precaution – Jofra is not playing,” Rohit Sharma told Star Sports ahead of MI vs CSK toss.

According to various media reports, Archer should be fit for the match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Considering a batting pitch, Archer’s express pace will be very important for Mumbai.

Mumbai bought Archer last year at a price of INR 8 crore despite knowing that he won’t play in IPL 2022. In Bumrah’s absence, he carries a lot of burden on his shoulders.

UPDATE: Archer is not playing IPL 2023 Match 16 tonight.

Jofra Archer record against Delhi Capitals in IPL

Archer has played four matches against Delhi, where he has managed to pick seven wickets at a brilliant economy of 6.92. He has an impressive strike-rate of 13 as well. It is clear that he has loved bowling against the franchise in spite of a limited sample size.