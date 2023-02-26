Bumrah Injury Update: What is latest Jasprit Bumrah news about glute injury?

There doesn’t appear to be a full stop to India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness woes. In the most latest development around the 29-year old player, it is being reported that Bumrah is likely to miss the upcoming 16th season of the Indian Premier League.

Out of action for the last five months, Bumrah seems to be in a daunting space with respect to not being able to recover on time. Bumrah, who was ruled out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 due to a stress fracture in the back, suffered stiffness in his right glute right before a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka last month.

As per Cricbuzz, Bumrah’s glute injury has turned out to be more threatening than it was perceived to be initially. With a much longer recovery time needed for Bumrah to attain optimum match fitness, the probability of his participation in IPL 2023 will decrease with each passing day.

Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update

Citing Bumrah not feeling “comfortable”, sources close to the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) have further elaborated how the right-arm bowler might not be available for ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023 final in June as well.

If true, the development will come as a colossal blow for the Indian cricket team, which is already without the services of wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant for an undisclosed period of time.

Mumbai Indians’ plans will get severely hit by Jasprit Bumrah’s potential absence

One of the 15 cricketers retained by Mumbai Indians before IPL 2023 auction, it will be impossible for the franchise to find Bumrah’s replacement. MI, who were exceptional in procuring injured England fast bowler Jofra Archer during IPL 2022 mega auction, had done the same in anticipation of both him and Bumrah leading their bowling attack.

Assuming Bumrah misses Indian Premier League 2016 in totality, Mumbai’s strategy will fall flat for the second season in a row as Archer had missed the whole of IPL last year.