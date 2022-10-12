“Yeah Jonny, miss you mate”: Moeen Ali sends heart-warming message to Jonny Bairstow after winning Canberra T20I

Moeen Ali sent a heart-warming message to English batter Jonny Bairstow, who will miss the World Cup with an injury.

England defeated Australia by 8 runs in the 2nd T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. With this win, they won the series as well. In the next match, they will aim to complete a whitewash over their arch-rivals.

It is interesting that the English won both matches by the very same margin. The Australian team was bolstered by the return of their star players, but the English team again held their nerves. Alex Hales and Jos Buttler failed to repeat their Perth’s heroics in Canberra, but England still scored 178 runs with the help of Dawid Malan’s half-century.

Australia, in reply, managed to score just 170 runs at the end. Mitchell Marsh and Tim David tried their best, but they fall short by 8 runs at the end. Sam Curran took three wickets for the visitors.

Moeen Ali sends heart-warming message to Jonny Bairstow

After the match, Moeen Ali shared an emotional message to his fellow Englishman Jonny Bairstow, who will miss the T20 World Cup due to an injury. Bairstow had a freak injury while playing golf, and it is confirmed that Bairstow won’t make his return anytime before 2023.

Ali said that the whole team is missing Bairstow as he is a top player. Bairstow is currently working as a pundit for BT Sport for the ongoing T20I series between England and Australia.

“We really miss him because he’s a top player, world-class player… Yeah Jonny, miss you mate,” Moeen Ali said about Jonny Bairstow who was in the studio with BT Sports.

Ali insists that the English team is moving in the right direction ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. They won the recent T20I series against Pakistan, whereas they have sealed the Australian T20I series as well. Jos Buttler is also back in form after returning from injury.

We’re progressing in the right direction, Pakistan was big for us, winning two here, Jos coming back and in form,” Moeen Ali added.