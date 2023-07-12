Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was a high-profile supporter of batter Shubman Gill when the latter was involved in a controversy around abusing an umpire in a domestic match between Punjab and Delhi at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

There is no hiding the fact that both the Punjabi boys share an adorable bond. Yuvraj, who behaves like a quintessential elder brother for the likes of Gill and Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Abhishek Sharma, doesn’t bother guiding them in his own casual but strict style. Having warned Gill with respect to his driving skills on his 23rd birthday, Yuvraj had also warned him for not scoring big once.

Yuvraj, who had represented Punjab alongside Gill during his last years in professional cricket, claimed to be present at the venue when the incident happened stating how his reaction was more of a query than an abuse.

Yuvraj Singh, Who Once Warned Shubman Gill For Not Scoring Big, Had Supported Him During Umpire Controversy

It was during Ranji Trophy 2019-20 when Gill was given out by an on-field umpire but he denied leaving the crease. Gill’s denial was followed by a lot of drama with the visitors not very pleased with the eventual decision.

Gill, who was fined 100% of his match fees, hadn’t abused anyone as per Singh. Calling him a “special talent”, the southpaw had expressed confidence around Gill rectifying his mistake in the future.

“I was there at the ground during the match. He never abused anyone. He just questioned the decision. Sometimes, batsmen do that. When I started playing, I, too, experienced such incidents. And if a player makes a mistake, he will rectify it. He is a special talent,” Yuvraj had told Hindustan Times.

Yuvraj, who never misses an opportunity to celebrate Gill’s achievements, had expressed his support for him at a time when he was criticized by a few legendary cricketers of the past.