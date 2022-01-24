ESports

CSGO Roster changes: G2 Esports takes in ex-Vitality coach XTQZZZ as their new CSGO coach for 2022.

XTQZZZ joins G2 Esports as CSGO coach for 2022
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

G2 Esports announced roster changes for their CSGO platoon. The new CSGO coach for G2…