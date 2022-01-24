CSGO Roster changes: G2 Esports takes in ex-Vitality coach XTQZZZ as their new CSGO coach for 2022.

G2 Esports announced roster changes for their CSGO platoon. The new CSGO coach for G2 is XTQZZZ, the mastermind behind Vitality.

Neither G2 Esports nor Team Vitality could achieve much in 2021. And, as the NaVi domination continues, teams around the world scurry to finalise rosters before eth BLAST Premier Springs.

G2 have also assigned m0NESY as the new AWPer for their team. But, a lot needs to be done.

I don’t like to make a statement or anything. So thank you all. #VForVictory Forever https://t.co/iz3SIHWvrD — XTQZZZ (@XTQZZZ) December 21, 2021

The addition of the Russian prodigy has brought back some hope. Except, this roster or m0NESY has never been tested against the big boys. At least, not yet.

By 2022, people expected things to change. Yet, not much changed in real life or in-game, even when we are talking about NaVi domination.

As Team Vitality reached the Final LAN of 2021, they had a task. Winning the IEM Winters XVI was not enough.

XTQZZZ was released from Team Vitality after they lost BLAST Premier World Finals.

The Final Piece 🧩 pic.twitter.com/CJ0RU0Z9hA — G2 Esports (@G2esports) January 23, 2022

Shox was released along with XTQZZZ. Shox has already joined Team Liquid. Rémy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam meantime had no organisation to work for.

Yesterday, G2 Esports made its move to finalise the CSGO roster for 2022. Well, at least for now.

We do not know how aggressive the roster shuffles are going to be this season. But, what we do know is that every team or organisation is impatient, and desperately wants a win.

For now, G2 Esports sees an asset in Coach XTQZZZ. He is extensively known as a mastermind, who can bring the prodigies to paces.

XTQZZZ is signed to nurture the talent is G2 m0NESY and G2 Esports CSGO Roster.

He is one of the reasons, why Team Vitality even exists in the picture. The all-French project is a bust, but something good did come out of it.

G2 Esports has a prodigy of its own. Possibly, they look to nurture the available talents. But, XTQZZZ ‘s involvement in shaping the G2 CSGO squad will be extremely important.

And if done right, they possibly have a title-winning roster. But, as it stands, proof of work is needed to assert domination. G2 Esports looks to change that.

