ESports

What does Qojqva think of casters flaming Dota 2 pro players?

Qojqva unhappy at casters falming Dota 2 pro players
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

Previous Article
“Russell Westbrook isn’t leading the NBA in turnovers per game?”: How the Lakers superstar is being ‘overshadowed’ by former teammate James Harden
Next Article
"Will definitely help the bowlers (when batting)": Dale Steyn advocates for Free Hit off No-Balls in Test Cricket