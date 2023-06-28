Diamonds in Minecraft: Tips to Find Them Easily

Diamonds are some of the most important resources to find in Minecraft. They are rare and you can get lots of utility out of them. This guide will walk through how you can easily find Diamonds in Minecraft using simple methods.

Digging is going to be the first thing you do to find Diamonds in the game. That is why, we recommend you prepare your tools to take on this quest of collecting diamonds. We are going to go to the negative-degree coordinates to find most of these shiny jewels.

Diamonds undoubtedly are some of the rarest resources in the game and the most wanted. That is also the reason why they are the hardest to obtain. Let us take a look at some of the best ways you can farm Diamonds in the game.

Here are the Best Tips to Find Diamonds in Minecraft

Mining diamonds can help you with making weapons that last longer than regular ones. In addition, you can enchant these weapons to make them have even more of an impact. Should you desire Netherite armor and weapons, you will need diamonds to upgrade it to that level. That is why, diamonds are one of the most desired resources in Minecraft.

To mine or collect them, you can use multiple techniques. Some are easy and some are much more difficult but yield a better result. It all depends on how you want to go about the process. Would you spend more time on the process to get a bigger loot or would you spend less time and keep collecting some one by one? Let us take a look at both of those techniques.

Loot chests from various places have a high chance to drop some rare loot including diamonds. It all depends on where you look. Some areas have a higher chance to drop rare loot. Here are some chest locations you can check out for chances to find diamonds inside loot chests.

Village chests

Fortress chests

Desert temple chests

Jungle temple chests

Shipwreck treasure chests

Stronghold altar chests

Buried treasure chests

End city chests

Exploring all of these locations can result in a high probability of you finding diamonds. Although be careful since most of these will also have tough mobs to fight through. Therefore, we advise you to be prepared with your best weapons and armor.

5. Enchant Your Pickaxe

We know the guide is about finding diamonds but hear us out for a second. A pickaxe is the number one tool you can use to find diamonds. In addition, you can only mine the diamond ore using either an iron, netherite, or diamond pickaxe. If you mine it with any other pickaxe, the diamond ore will drop nothing.

Since most of us will use an iron pickaxe to mine, enchanting it with the Fortune enchantment will increase the chances of the diamond ore dropping more than one diamond upon breaking. Sure the chances of it happening are less but it is better than nothing.

Alternatively, you can also use Silk Touch on your pickaxe and save it until you get the Fortune enchantment. The diamond ore block when mining using Silk Touch won’t break and you will directly get the ore without it dropping a diamond.

4. Explore the Ancient Cities

Plan a trip to the ancient cities because they have lots of goodies you can take advantage of and use for the journey. There are lots of tough mobs in these ancient cities so you better take your best equipment with you. You can find different types of Ancient Cities in Deep Dark Biomes.

Firstly, we are prioritizing the chests found in these places as they have the highest chance of dropping some good loot and diamonds. After that, we are going to explore the edges of these ancient cities as they have lots of diamond ore deposits on the floors as well as the walls.

The Warden is going to be a problem should they manage to find you. To avoid that possibility, stay weary of the sculk shriekers since they can summon the Warden.

3. Explore Lava Pools

Lava Pools are an excellent source of finding diamonds. This is one of the hardest methods to find diamonds and it may seem useless to some but it is worth giving it a try. A lot of veteran and intermediate players report that they have seen lots of progress in their diamond collecting by using this method.

Use different blocks to stop the flow of lava. Some of the most popular ones are glass blocks, iron bars, rails, and more. Use these to block the lava and then try to find some diamonds underneath these pools. It might be better if you searched these areas with a group of friends since that will save you a lot of time. Although you can also find residue of diamond ores on the walls.

2. Moss Mining

This is one of the most popular ways to farm diamonds in the game. You can start this moss farm using two simple ingredients; moss blocks and bone meal. You can start this by collecting a moss block and bone meal first. Let us see how you can do that.

Moss Block: You can find a moss block naturally in the lush caves biome. You can also find these blocks inside the shipwrecks. You can use any tool to break it.

You can find a moss block naturally in the lush caves biome. You can also find these blocks inside the shipwrecks. You can use any tool to break it. Bone Meal: One can collect bone meal by killing fish mobs. They have a 5% chance of dropping them upon death. You can also trade with the Wandering Trader for it. The said Trader needs one emerald for 3 bone meal. A composter drops a bone meal when it is completely filled.

Now, when you have these two items, head to a cave and place the moss block down in any spot. Now place the bone meal on top of the block and this will start spreading the moss around. After some time, use a diamond hoe to harvest these blocks that are covered with moss. Repeat this process over and over again because you can find pretty good items with it.

1. Branch Mining

One of the most rewarding methods of farming diamonds is branch mining. It is the standard method of finding diamonds and is also the most reliable one. Many veterans use this technique to find tons of diamonds in the game. The first step to start this mining process is to dig vertically below the -54 and -58 range.

When you reach those degrees, dig horizontally in any direction you want but remember, it will be a hard time navigating back where you came from. You are guaranteed to farm some diamonds using this method. Although we recommend not losing the way your way using this method since it will be quite difficult to claw your way back to the top.

These are all the ways you can use to collect diamonds in Minecraft. If you liked this walkthrough then perhaps you’d like some of our others. Click here to check them out!