Dota Pro Circuit 2021-2022 Winter Major Update: Valve has cancelled the first Dota 2 Major of DPC Winter Tour 2022?

Dota 2 has cancelled its first Major for the DPC Winter Tour 2022. The decision was made amidst growing pandemic concerns.

Covid19 started in China in December 2019. It’s been more than two years now, yet the pandemic always finds a way to evolve.

The current tsunami of infections is affecting amenities and lifestyles worldwide. With the infection and death toll rising, Valve has decided to act responsibly.

Valve has decided to cancel its first major for the 2021-2022 season amidst growing Covid19 concerns. The news came in along with 12th January 2022 DPC updates.

DPC Winter Major 2022 has been cancelled.

Currently, Valve has provided us with the undermentioned info. As it stands, all LANs are cancelled until further notice.

As the Winter Tour of the Dota Pro Circuit 2021-2022 season draws to a close, there is nothing else to look forward to. Valve made the difficult decision to cancel the first Major.

While hopes were high of an international LAN event, it is now cancelled. Consequently, the discovery and spread of new strains of COVID-19 and the resulting increase of travel restrictions have made LAN unfeasible.

Also, the same is true for all qualified teams currently playing DPC Winter Tour Qualifiers 2022.



As there is no major, Tour 1 concludes with the end of regional leagues. Players participating in Fantasy receive their rewards before the start of Tour 2.

Valve has decided to redistribute points to future Dota 2 Majors.

Teams participating in the DPC earn points by playing in their respective Regional Leagues as well as through international competition at the Majors. Since the first Major is no longer happening, Valve decided to redistribute its points to the second and third Major.

According to Valve, the balance of points between regional and cross-region play stays the same. The points will be distributed as follows:

Major 2:

1st Place – 680 Points

2nd Place – 610 Points

3rd Place – 530 Points

4th Place – 460 Points

5th/6th Place – 385 Points

7th/8th Place – 240 Points

Major 3:

1st Place – 820 Points

2nd Place – 740 Points

3rd Place – 670 Points

4th Place – 590 Points

5th/6th Place – 515 Points

7th/8th Place – 360 Points

So, there will be no Majors until the end of Spring Tour Qualifiers 2022. To sum up, we hope the pandemic tsunami subsides for the betterment of everyone.

Till then, travel responsibly and stay healthy. But, the cancelled Dota 2 Major does affect a lot of teams financially. Teams like Quincy Crew will have a hard time finding an Org.

