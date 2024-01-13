EA FC 24 Christian Pulisic Serie A POTM SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Serie A TIM Has announced Christian Pulisic as the Player of the Month (POTM) for November, a unique card was awarded to him in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Fans have a great opportunity to add an exciting player to their squad. Here’s everything you need to know about this fantastic card, including how to get your hands on one.

Every month EA Sports selects a soccer star from each league as the “Player of the Month”. These players get presented with a special card with enhanced stats and additional Playstyles. The AC Milan winger Pulisic is the latest Serie A TIM POTM for his excellent performance in December.

About Christian Pulisic Serie A TIM POTM card

The Milan winger’s base Ultimate Team card is a 79-rated Common Gold. The majority of fans utilize it as fodder for completing SBCs. However, EA FC 24 recently released Pulisic’s best card, the 87-rated Serie A TIM POTM, which fans would love to have on their starting lineups. It has incredible stats, but the 93-Pace and 91-Dribbling stand out the most.

There are many special cards from Italy’s top division, and now fans have the option to add one with the introduction of Pulisic Serie A POTM, which would be highly helpful to those fans trying to build a competitive Serie A or American squad.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The Christian Pulisic Serie A POTM card is only available as a SBC reward. To obtain this new in-game card, fans would just need to build three lineups of eleven players to complete the Ultimate Team challenge. However, they have to meet certain requirements when assembling the necessary squads.

83-Rated Squad

The overall team rating should be over 83.

Serie A

At least one Serie A TIM player should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 84.

Top Form

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 85.

Fans would be spending over 100,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market to assemble the required squads for this SBC. They can use untradeable or undesired cards to minimize the number of coins needed. If they run out of these crucial resources, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to get more.

Fans should get this 87-rated Christian Pulisic Serie A POTM card as soon as possible since the Squad Building Challenge (SBC) will expire from Ultimate Team after a limited period.