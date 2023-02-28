Amid FIA Clampdown, NBA Icon Dwyane Wade Inspires Lewis Hamilton to Use His Forbidden “Power”

Lewis Hamilton has always been a voice of change within the F1 paddock. His counterpart in the NBA, Dwyane Wade, was recently honored with the President’s Award for their efforts benefitting LGBTQ+ youth.

Hamilton, often in the news for his unabashed advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, reacted to the Wades taking the spotlight at the NAACP Image Awards. Hamilton has cited Wade as his inspiration in the past, and the triple NBA champion continues to be an inspiration to the F1 legend.

Lewis Hamilton gives Dwyane Wade a shout-out

The Wade Family Foundation was presented with the award for their relentless efforts to provide relief to marginalized communities in need, better racial justice, and LGBTQ equality. The couple took to the stage, tearfully accepting the recognition of their hard work.

Reposting a video of the heartfelt speech, Lewis Hamilton also added, “Incredibly inspired. There is so much power in using your platform for good. Proud of you both”

While D-Wade made full use of his platform, Hamilton may soon be prohibited to use his, owing to the muzzle imposed by the FIA. However, Hamilton isn’t afraid of being defiant.

Hamilton unafraid of F1 ban

The 7-time champion has been a courageous advocate of human rights. Even when the sport takes its Grand Prix to countries like Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, etc, Hamilton speaks out for what is right. And he will continue to do so.

The FIA recently issued restrictions on drivers publicly making politically heavy statements- something that goes against every grain of Hamilton’s being. Thus, the Mercedes star blatantly claimed, “Nothing will stop me from speaking on the things I am passionate about.”

Calling the sport out on its responsibility to use its platform to speak for those with no voice, Hamilton made his take very clear. With his own foundation, Mission 44, that fights for inclusivity and education, Hamilton is far from done speaking for what’s right. No muzzle is going to silence the game changer