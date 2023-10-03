Carlos Sainz Slams Media Over Creating Intra Team Tension With Charles Leclerc in Ferrari

With Ferrari getting back to winning ways, the debate about who their number one driver is has started getting heated once again. Is it Charles Leclerc or is it Carlos Sainz? While Leclerc is the fan favorite for now, Sainz, due to his recent performances also grabbed some attention. In the end, this fueled the debate further on who is the priority number 1. Now, Sainz blamed the media and came up to slam them for starting such a debate, as per DAZN Espana.

Even though the Italian team started their season on a lowly note, their recent performances saw a trajectory on the positive side. With Sainz’s win at the Singapore GP, this has been a much-needed boost for the Tifosi.

Despite struggling throughout the season, Fred Vasseur and Co. found solace following their recent upgrades. This paved their way to come back into the hunt for P2 in the Constructors’ championship against Mercedes.

Carlos Sainz slams the media for fueling the debate

Sainz recently spoke up on how there is often a trend of having a number one driver at a team. Pointing this out, he slammed the role of the media for gaslighting such debates.

Talking about this, he said as per DAZN Espana, that the media is responsible for causing unrest within a team and among a fanbase. As for the drivers, they prioritize Ferrari above individuals. He also said that the main goal of both the drivers is to help Ferrari win.

“It’s pretty clear on our contracts. And on our driving that the number 1 priority is Ferrari. You put Ferrari first, everything else comes after,” said the 29-year-old driver. Admittedly, Sainz revealed that he never had problems working with his teammate Leclerc in the team and they got along well.

Despite the clarification, there were instances where Sainz was upset about the team’s order

Carlos Sainz already pointed out how the team comes ahead of everything else. However, some instances from this season did not go in Sainz’s favor. Many experts believe that team order did not work in the case of Sainz as much as it did for Leclerc.

Even the Spanish driver’s father Carlos Sainz Sr. was upset with this as he wanted his son to ask for justification from the team. Nevertheless, the former McLaren driver stated that his relationship with Charles Leclerc is very good in the team.

Sainz also pointed out how fans and media try to create a division and put external pressure on them. Nevertheless, Sainz clarified that he is happy with his role in the team and with his Monegasque teammate Leclerc.