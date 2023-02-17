Charles Leclerc Recounts “Special” First Encounter With Michael Schumacher While Karting

May 6, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco talks with the media during a press conference before their practice session for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Leclerc is Ferrari’s prodigal son and has been associated with the team since his junior Formula days. And ahead of his return to racing, the Ferrari driver takes inspiration from another legend, Michael Schumacher.

The former Ferrari star won his first title with Ferrari in 2000 while in his 5th season with the team. And just like his idol, the Monegasque prepares to replicate another emotional championship win.

Leclerc will be entering his 5th season with Ferrari in 2023. And after finishing P2 in the championship in 2022, the expectation from him to end Ferrari’s 16-year-long wait is high.

Also Read: Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc Close to Breaking These Unwanted Records

When Charles Leclerc first met Michael Schumacher

Charles Leclerc considers 7-time World Champion Michael Schumacher as his racing idol. Leclerc recently revealed in his biography “Le Prodige” about meeting Schumacher for the first time.

The encounter happened in the mid-2000s while Leclerc was karting at Paul Ricard. Apparently, news broke out that Schumacher was testing for Ferrari at the same track.

Leclerc said, “I remember entering the paddock, and we had the chance to meet him. It was very exciting. Fortunately, there were not a lot of people, so he took some time to talk to us”

Charles: “One day when I was karting, Michael Schumacher was doing some F1 test. It was a really special moment.

I remember entering the paddock and we had the chance to meet him, it was very exciting. Fortunately there was not a lot of people, so he took some time to talk to us” pic.twitter.com/u4Fz8iVfAF — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) February 17, 2023

Leclerc described the moment as “Special.” The Germans signed on their overalls and spoke with them for a while. And that’s the moment when Leclerc was inspired to drive for Ferrari.

He said, “I don’t even remember what we were talking about because all I could focus on was his red suit. I never thought I would one day drive for the red team.”

Also Read: F1 Boss Believes For Charles Leclerc Winning Championship is More Complex Than It was Ever for Michael Schumacher

Leclerc even drove Schumacher’s championship-winning car

During the winter break, Charles Leclerc got to live one of his biggest dreams. The Ferrari driver was given a chance to drive the F-2003, previously driven by Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello.

The F-2003 was an iconic car that delivered Schuacmer’s 6th Championship win in 2003. It was also his 4th successive title with Ferrari. The German won 6 races en route to his title.

Leclerc tested the car in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina circuit. After firing up the roaring V10 engine, the Monegasque pushed the car for a few laps around the circuit.

The Monegasque shared a video of him throttling the beast with the captain, “Incredible day driving this 2003 beast in Abu Dhabi.” The ride would have inspired the 5 GP winner to push for the title when the 2023 season begins on March 3rd with the Bahrain GP.

Also Read: Charles Leclerc Doesn’t Rule Out Lewis Hamilton From 2023 Championship Fight