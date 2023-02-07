Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc Close to Breaking These Unwanted Records

Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris are two of the most popular & talented F1 drivers of all time. Leclerc made his debut in 2018 with Sauber and immediately took the sport by storm. He earned his dream move to Ferrari in just a year and has been with the outfit ever since. Norris on the other hand has spent the entirety of his F1 career with McLaren having had his rookie year in 2019.

All F1 drivers look to break records set by previous greats so that they themselves make big strides in their careers. For Norris & Leclerc, this isn’t different. Both drivers have already shown that they have what it takes to compete for race wins and championships. It’s almost a given that they will be involved in legendary title fights in the years to come.

Leclerc and Norris are labeled as exceptional talents and chasing records in F1 on their way to becoming all-time greats in the sport. However, at the moment, they are both close to breaking a record that they would rather leave alone.

Charles Leclerc could have most pole positions without World Championship

So far, Leclerc has 18 pole positions in his career which is an extremely impressive feat. However, the 25-year-old has five race wins to his name. He hasn’t won a world championship to date either, which puts him on the verge of breaking an unwanted record.

In 2023, he could become the driver with the most pole positions to not win a world championship. Currently, this record lies with Lewis Hamilton’s former Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas who has 20 pole positions.

If Ferrari produce a title winning car in 2023, Leclerc would hope to convert his pole positions into race wins so that he can steer clear of this record at the end of the campaign.

Lando Norris could have two unwanted records to his name in 2023

Norris was very close to winning his first ever F1 race at the 2021 Russian GP, but a strategy error in the closing laps took it away from him. The Brit has stood on the podium six times in his F1 career so far, and will look to add to that number in 2023. However, this year, the 23-year-old will be hoping to stand on the top step of the podium.

Currently, Nick Heidfield is the driver to have the most number of podium finishes without a race win with 13. It’s unlikely that Norris will reach that number in 2023 but if he does, he will become the new driver to hold this record.

Meanwhile, the young Briton currently has 428 career points. The driver with the most number of points to never win an F1 race is none other than Nico Hulkenberg who has 521 points. If Norris manages to close that gap without the German driver scoring, he will take over at the top (which is something he clearly doesn’t want).