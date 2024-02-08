David Coulthard Flames Sebastian Vettel to Mercedes Possibility After Revealing the “Unfinished Business” in F1

Ever since Lewis Hamilton announced his Ferrari deal, Mercedes has been left with the headache of finding the Briton’s replacement. Among the possible candidates, Sebastian Vettel’s name has come up quite extensively. While many have ruled him out owing to his ‘retired’ status, David Coulthard has made a startling revelation.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Formula For Success podcast, Coulthard said, “Vettel, I met him at the Nurburgring last year when we drove a couple of the old Red Bulls, the V8s. And he was very much of the conversation that he is not closed to racing again. He still felt, in a way, there was unfinished business for him in Formula 1.”

Coulthard, a Red Bull veteran like Vettel, pondered over the possibility of the German’s comeback when podcast co-host and former F1 team manager Eddie Jordan proposed his name. Jordan believes Vettel’s German heritage made him the perfect candidate for Mercedes, which also happens to be of German origin.

Apart from his nationality, Vettel’s proven racing pedigree makes him an ideal replacement for Hamilton. The four-time world champion made his mark in the sport when he shared the grid with the likes of Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso, Jenson Button, and of course, Hamilton himself.

Mercedes would also need a driver with vast experience to guide their development. Vettel certainly fits that mold as well. Coulthard, however, believes there are better drivers available at Toto Wolff’s disposal.

David Coulthard believes Mercedes have far more options than just Sebastian Vettel

David Coulthard picked Fernando Alonso to be the ideal candidate to replace Lewis Hamilton. The Spaniard is well aware of the way a Mercedes engine performs as his current team, Aston Martin, is a buyer. Coulthard then also lauded Alonso for his race fitness, which Sebastian Vettel, owing to his time away from F1, arguably may lack.

Incidentally, the 42-year-old is available for Mercedes to sign for the 2025 season. His current contract with Aston Martin runs out at the end of the 2024 season. While it is unlikely that the Silverstone-based team would not offer him an extension, it would be hard for Alonso to resist if Mercedes offered him a seat.

To top that, rumors have it that Toto Wolff has already established a connection with the two-time champion. Alonso, however, is not getting any younger. Hence, Mercedes could perhaps use him as a temporary option before they find a longer-term replacement.

Kimi Antonelli is one driver for the future. The 17-year-old, who is a pupil of the Mercedes academy, will race in Formula 2 in 2024. Before he comes of age and has ample experience to join the Silver Arrows, Wolff may consider signing Alonso on a short-term deal.

However, there is always the option of bringing Mick Schumacher back or signing Esteban Ocon. Both drivers are young, have F1 experience under their belt, and are products of the Mercedes driver academy. All that remains to be seen is who impresses Toto Wolff the most.