“He Is One of the Best Ever”: Racer Turned Commentator Believes Lewis Hamilton Can Breach Michael Schumacher Record

With the 2023 F1 season almost nearing its end, it has been nearly two years since Lewis Hamilton won his last race. However, as per a recent report by Robb Report, former racer turned motorsports commentator Justin Bell believes that Hamilton can still win his eighth championship title. Both Hamilton and Schumacher are currently tied with seven championship titles each.

Advertisement

Talking about the possibility to win the eighth title, Bell said, “But given the chance, I would love to see him do it. I mean, he is one of the best ever.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1/status/1724809248843133235?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Bell, however, also pointed out that Hamilton has quite a lot on his shoulders, apart from the pressure to win. He explained, “Lewis is the guy that’s got to lift the whole team and those back at the factory.” Therefore, he ends up suffering under this pressure at times.

However, more often than not, Hamilton has managed to stand up against all adversities to prove how great a driver he is. The 2023 season itself has been a clear example of that, with Hamilton putting in strong performances despite having a poor car.

Lewis Hamilton has been extremely frustrated with the W14

The Briton himself has been very open about his frustration with this year’s car – the W14. Ahead of the Las Vegas GP, he admitted to Sky Sports F1 that the W14 is by no means a car that can win races.

Hamilton said, “It’s still not a championship winning car, and I don’t even think it’s a race-winning car still.” The 38-year-old Briton has already expressed his desire to part ways with the W14 at the end of the season and move on to the next season.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SkySportsF1/status/1679475766097227780?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Toto Wolff also revealed that better things are coming for Mercedes as they are looking to completely change their design philosophy for their 2024 challenger. Wolff believes the poor showing at Brazil was a good example of why such a change is necessary for the Silver Arrows.

The Austrian manager had already explained back in August the necessity for the change in concept. He had commented that the gap they have to Red Bull cannot be bridged by further upgrades, and a total change is needed. Whether the change in design will also bring along with it a change in fortune for Mercedes remains to be seen.