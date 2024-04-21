“I Need to Win a Race”: Lando Norris Takes a Dig at Himself When Chelsea Stars Were About to Give Him a Celebration Move

Lando Norris has proved that he is one of F1’s best talents over the last few years, but is yet to reach the very top of the sport as race wins keep eluding him. The fact that Norris hasn’t won a race has been a topic of huge discussion and even came up during a segment involving Chelsea players.

Along with Levi Colwill and Robert Sanchez, Norris appeared in a segment for Sky Sports F1. The host of the program asked the trio, whether F1 or soccer stars have cooler celebrations. Colwill and Sanchez went ahead with soccer instantaneously. Norris was a little hesitant, but agreed eventually.

Then, the Chelsea soccer stars were ready to make a celebration move for Norris. The Bristol-born driver, however, used his wit to remind everyone that he needs to win before coming up with one.

“I need to win a race first.”

Norris has been in F1 since 2019, which means that lack of experience isn’t an issue for the Brit anymore. He came close to winning a few times, but mistakes on his end, or McLaren’s inability to provide him with a consistent race-winning car, took those chances away. Earlier this week, he started the Chinese GP Sprint from pole, but a mistake made on lap 1, dropped him down to seventh place.

Lando Norris’ encounter with Chelsea FC stars

The topic of celebration wasn’t the only thing Norris, Colwill and Sanchez dwelled on. They spoke about their respective sports, highlighting the similarities and differences. Plus, the Chelsea soccer players also drove on a simulator under Norris’ guidance.

Norris, Colwill and Sanchez also compared F1 and Soccer on other aspects. For example, they agreed that F1 travels to more appealing destinations, which isn’t surprising considering they travel all over the world to 24 circuits, almost all of them in different countries.

Norris also revealed who his favorite soccer player was. While Colwill and Sanchez went ahead with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Norris was loyal to his compatriot David Beckham, one of England’s best ever.