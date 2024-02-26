“I Pop Up and Play Some Music”: Lewis Hamilton’s Studio Sessions After Work Could Fancy Charles Leclerc to Jam With His New Teammate

Other than his obvious passion for racing, Lewis Hamilton has several other interests and one of them is music. The seven-time world champion is often found jamming on his own whenever he is away from the track. Charles Leclerc can also perhaps relate to the Briton’s interest in music, having released a few songs himself. Therefore, with Hamilton now set to join Ferrari in 2025, the duo can collaborate when they become teammates.

Speaking about his interest in music, Hamilton said on the F1: Chequered Flag podcast, “Over the break, I won’t be doing that stuff necessarily but it’s more like recentering, unplug, finding a new vein of, you know creative thoughts, and at my home, I have a studio, so in the evening or after dinner I’ll pop up and I’ll play some music, or at my stuff vibing out.”

Since Hamilton has such an avid interest in music, there is a possibility that he can fancy collaborating with Leclerc in the future. When the Monegasque was asked about the same, he said that he is very keen to work alongside the Briton and produce some music.

Both Hamilton and Leclerc already have some experience in this field. The former lent his voice for Christina Aguilera’s famous song, Pipe, a few years ago. On the other hand, Leclerc has released multiple singles on Spotify.

However, there is one thing that can stop Leclerc and Hamilton from having any sort of collaboration. And that is if the two get into a championship fight in the future.

How are Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton likely to cope as teammates?

Both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are desperate to get their hands onto the championship for different reasons. On the one hand, the Monegasque wants his childhood dream to come true by winning his maiden title with Ferrari.

On the other hand, Hamilton wants to establish himself as the most successful driver of all time by winning a record eighth title. Hence, it could be difficult for them to collaborate with one another if they were to get in the fight for the championship as teammates at Ferrari.