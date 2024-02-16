Lando Norris Probably Wanted to Get out of Indonesia as ‘Unplanned’ Visit to Daniel Ricciardo Spill Beans

Lando Norris unleashed the tourist side of him as he traveled the world during the winter break. The McLaren star didn’t forget to enjoy the free time he had before he gets back to the bustling world of Formula 1. Norris found solace in Finland and went to watch a soccer match of PSG in France. He also met with his renowned DJ friend Martin Garrix during a gig, met his old friend Daniel Ricciardo in Australia, and surprisingly, to say the least, regretted visiting Indonesia and eventually got out of the country.

Advertisement

The British driver sat with F1’s Lawrence Barretto soon after McLaren launched their 2024 F1 challenger MCL38. As Norris sat with Barretto and his teammate Oscar Piastri, he also shared some interesting insights into his winter travel diary.

Speaking about this, the young Briton said, “I went to Australia, that was never planned. That was more… I wanted to get out of the country that I was in. I was like I’m not enjoying it here, where else can I go and a little spontaneous trip to Daniel and it was nice.”

Advertisement

The #4 driver had uploaded a picture from his official Instagram account. There he put the location of the photo as Bali, Indonesia. This is how one can guess the country they are in. However, Norris hesitated to name the country, to avoid defaming it.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1rZD81vSPK/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

As the 24-year-old moved out of the Southeast Asian country, he immediately moved to Ricciardo in the Land Down Under. Ricciardo welcomed Norris and the duo had a fine get-together during the break. After Australia, the McLaren driver went all the way to Lapland, Finland.

In Valtteri Bottas’ country, Norris went from 40° heat to minus 30° in Finland. “It was quite a bit shock, shock to the body that 70° turn around,” he revealed. However, Norris’ decision to come to the Nordic country didn’t go in vain as he enjoyed his time in the snow.

Lando Norris’ world tour featuring Daniel Ricciardo

As Lando Norris set off on adventures during the winter break, he didn’t forget to pay a visit to Daniel Ricciardo, his former teammate. The Briton reunited with the Honey Badger after Norris’ sudden realization to come out of Indonesia. The duo have raced together for two years at McLaren in 2021 and 2022.

Advertisement

During his time in Australia, Norris accompanied Ricciardo on his farm in Perth. Notably, two other drivers were in the country at the same time. While Valtteri Bottas was attending his cycling event, Oscar Piastri was back at his home in Victoria.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C117UOHNHf0/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Nevertheless, every driver including Lando Norris is back in the United Kingdom for the Silverstone shakedown ahead of the 2024 F1 season. The 24-year-old was present with Piastri and Zak Brown during McLaren’s livery launch and oozed confidence about the MCL38.

Norris and Piastri would fancy better standings in both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships after the miracle they pulled off in the latter half of the last season. Building on that, if not P1 from Red Bull, they would definitely eye on Mercedes’ place and cement themselves in P2 and as the second fastest team on the grid this season.