Lewis Hamilton Entrusted His Returned Close Confidante With the Most Crucial Job in the Ferrari Saga

After a gap of two years, Lewis Hamilton’s right-hand man Marc Hynes returned to the seven-time world champion’s camp. Right after his return, the Briton played a big part in handling Hamilton’s transfer to Ferrari next year. Hynes’ action is regarded as swift given how he perfectly worked in sync with Hamilton during the transfer saga.

Advertisement

As Hamilton sat to discuss his future with Toto Wolff at the latter’s Oxford home, Hynes was already on his way to Brackley. Soon after the British F1 driver shared his decision with the Mercedes boss, Hynes reached the team’s factory to deliver a formal letter, notifying the entire workforce about Hamilton’s decision.

Following Hamilton’s revelation, the F1 community went into a frenzy even though there was no official news. During this time, Hynes played his part to cordially inform the team on behalf of Hamilton before the Silver Arrows learned about the situation through third parties.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1753134421425697060?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hynes is a former racing driver who after retiring as a driver, took up executive roles in racing teams such as Manor Motorsport and the Marussia F1 team. He was friends with Hamilton already friends thanks to their junior careers. They became closer after they began working together in 2016 and formed a fruitful partnership until 2021, after which Hynes decided to pursue other affairs.

Intricate details into Lewis Hamilton’s bumper deal with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton is all set to join Ferrari from 2025 onwards on a multi-year contract. He will move to Maranello in a deal that is worth $435 million. This includes his $87 million a year as salary and $21 million payment as bonuses and his other projects including Mission 44.

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari was on the brink since 2023. Multiple reports connected the British driver with the Italian team last year. The reports also emphasized how John Elkann was in the deal and how close Hamilton was to signing the contract. But issues regarding Hamilton’s Mission 44 venture prevented this deal from falling through.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ScuderiaFerrari/status/1753133900925129140?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

In the end, Hamilton agreed to renew his contract with Mercedes for the 2024 and 2025 seasons last year. His Ferrari dream seemed all but over, but ahead of this campaign, he sorted a bumper contract out with them. Activating his release clause early, Hamilton announced he will move to Maranello in 2025.