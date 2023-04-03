Lewis Hamilton Once Rated Formula 1 Pole Position Better Than S*x With Ex-Girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger

As they say, it’s never like the first time! Lewis Hamilton has won the pole position 103 times, but the first time when he became the pole-sitter while competing in Canada, that day in 2007, was special for him.

So much so that he rated it better than having s*x with his ex-girlfriend, Pussycats doll star Nicole Scherzinger. This bizarre statement came in 2007 when he got the pole during the Canadian Grand Prix qualifying.

“I was trying to look at some of the big screens to see if the cameras were following Fernando because I knew he was going to be on a fast lap. When I came over the line and was told I had pole I was so happy. It’s better than s*x!” said hamilton back in 2007.

The weekend only got better for Lewis Hamilton

The Canadian Grand Prix in 2007 was only the sixth race for the Brit. But what unfollowed was the statement of what is lying for F1 to witness in the coming years.

The then-rookie went on to have a comprehensive maiden win in F1. Overall, Hamilton had a great season ahead. He even went on to contest for the championship in his debut season and only missed the title by a point against Kimi Raikkonen.

He also forced Mclaren to focus on him instead of his two-time world champion teammate Fernando Alonso. Their stint together also birthed a fierce rivalry between two F1 stalwarts which is still active.

A reminder that Sir Lewis Hamilton won his first ever race only 6 rounds into his rookie season. Truly built different. pic.twitter.com/v3HviI7MNT — t 🌿 (@formullana) September 15, 2022

A rocky relationship!

While Hamilton was climbing rapidly in F1 success, he never had success in his love life with Scherzinger. The two were together for over eight years, but they separated multiple times at that time, only to come back together.

However, in 2015, they separated forever, and since then have never come across each other’s life. Though, in between, Hamilton had made public mention of her ex-girlfriend, it still didn’t lead to anything.

I honestly still think Lewis Hamilton’s true love was Nicole Scherzinger but they just met at the wrong time 🤧❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/I5whp38EId — Rebecca 🤎 (@rebecca_sussex) December 15, 2021

Scherzinger is now engaged to Rugby player Tom Evans. Meanwhile, Hamilton seems to be single, with his last dating rumors coming from Brazilian model Juliana Nalu.