Lewis Hamilton Pinpoints How Far Behind He Has Got From Rival Max Verstappen in 2023

Just after the first race of the season in Bahrain, Mercedes is troubled by its car’s performance. Following the disappointment, Lewis Hamilton has given many insights into the team’s development from the last year.

After the race in Bahrain, Hamilton told the media that he had advised some changes to the car, but those were not implemented. This statement has led many to speculate that W14’s progress is the reason why the Briton’s contract papers have not been inked yet.

During the press conference ahead of the upcoming Saudi Arabian GP, Hamilton was asked if he feels closer to the front in 2023. The Briton simply said, “No.”

Tom Clarkson: “Do you feel closer to the front this year than you did last year?” Lewis Hamilton : “No.” TC: “You feel the gap between you and Red Bull is greater?” LH: “Yup… …we have it as them as one and a half seconds a lap faster in the race.”#SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/NeaRUzZQYy — Autosport (@autosport) March 16, 2023

Restless inside the Mercedes camp

The 2023 challengers – W14 – finished P5 and P7 in the first race of the season behind the Aston Martins in Bahrain. The Silverstone-based team’s significant jump to the top has startled many on the paddock, especially Mercedes since they are Silver Arrows’ customers.

The events of the opening race led team boss Toto Wolff to bring back the team’s star designer James Allison back to the team. This has put the team’s technical director, Mike Elliott under immense pressure.

Wolff even indicated that the team might need to change its design path completely to find the pace. But he has also conceded that Mercedes needs to make an immediate call about design direction. Since it is not possible to split resources towards different projects with the cost cap.

Lewis Hamilton will not leave Mercedes

Ever since Mercedes’ poor performance has come to light, questions have been looming over Hamilton’s future in the team. The 7x world champion’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the 2023 season.

Speaking during the press conference, Hamilton has now given a confirmation on his future. He told the media that he has been with the team for a long time and he does “not plan on going anywhere else.”

However, he did admit that the team needs to make some bold decisions to be able to stay in the competition.

