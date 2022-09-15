F1

Lewis Hamilton had four months of intense talks to finalise $115 Million contract with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton's former assistant shares how he negotiated $115 Million contract with Mercedes
Tejas Venkatesh

Previous Article
Detroit Pistons - the only team to feature in both the highest and lowest scoring games, winning both of them
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
Lewis Hamilton's former assistant shares how he negotiated $115 Million contract with Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton had four months of intense talks to finalise $115 Million contract with Mercedes

Marc Hynes shared how Lewis Hamilton signed a new 3-year-long contract worth around $150 Million…