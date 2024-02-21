Logic Prevents Kimi Antonelli From Stepping Into Lewis Hamilton’s 2025 F1 Seat

Mercedes will have a significant void to fill following Lewis Hamilton’s departure in 2025. While there are several candidates available to replace the seven-time world champion, 17-year-old Mercedes junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been repeatedly mentioned as the frontrunner for the Briton’s seat. However, as per F2 world feeder commentator Alex Jacques, Antonelli’s chances of joining the Silver Arrows in 2025 are slim.

In his interview with the Feeder series Podcast, Jacques said, “I just don’t see [Mercedes team principal Toto] Wolff putting someone, no matter how good they are, in that situation.” Jacques continued by saying that the individual filling the vacant seat at Mercedes needs to be competent to take Lewis Hamilton’s spot.

Hence, the pundit believes that the squad needs a well-known driver, who can encourage them. In conclusion, Jacques said that despite Antonelli‘s talent, Wolff would be keener to send the Mercedes junior prodigy on the same path as the team did with George Russell a few years prior.

Previously, Mercedes helped Russell to secure an F1 seat with Williams before they signed him for their own team after a few years of experience. As for Antonelli, he will compete in the F2 series this year.

The 17-year-old received this opportunity after performing at the highest level over the past two seasons. Antonelli dominated the Italian F4 championship and then also won the ADAC F4 title in 2022. A year later, he won the Formula Regional Championship.

What is Toto Wolff’s opinion on Kimi Antonelli’s progress in recent years?

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been extraordinary at the junior level. His incredible form resulted in him avoiding F3 altogether and earn an F2 seat with Prema Racing this year.

Even though there exists some uncertainty about his ability to make the jump to F1 as early as next year, the main question is whether Toto Wolff will want the Italian to begin his career with Mercedes. The Austrian and the rest of the Mercedes team will mostly base their decision after they evaluate how Antonelli performs in F2 this season.

Wolff has already revealed that he wants to be patient with Antonelli and does not want to add too much pressure on the 17-year-old. While speaking about the same in an interview with Motorsport.com, Wolff stated, “I think most important at this stage is that he concentrates on F2. I think if we start to spin his mind or unleash rumors in the media on to him, that’s not going to help his F2 campaign.”

While wrapping up, Wolff stated that his team is not in a rush to make their decision about Lewis Hamilton’s replacement. Instead, Wolff believes it is important for them to focus on their development process and improve the pace of the W15 this year.