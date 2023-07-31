Mercedes E-Sports Hits Back at Carlos Sainz By Using Oscar Piastri's Iconic Statement: 'I Understand That, Without My Agreement..."

Mercedes E-sports driver Marcel Kiefer has taken a sly dig at Carlos Sainz by using one of Oscar Piastri’s iconic statements to mock the Ferrari racer. Kiefer made his remarks soon after the Spaniard slammed the Australian for his move in the race.

Sainz was unhappy with Piastri for showing his inexperience, as he believed that the Australian attempted a rookie move. After the race, the 28-year-old stated in an interview that no experienced driver would overtake on “the inside in Spa.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Carlossainz55/status/1685688963690815488?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, Sainz stated that he did not want to blame Piastri too much for the incident. After stating the same, he ended his remarks by referring to the McLaren driver’s move as way too “optimistic” to pull off. While Sainz’s frustrations were clear, it seems that Kiefer has used the 28-year-old’s remarks to take a dig at the Spaniard.

Mercedes e-sports driver takes a dig at Carlos Sainz

Taking to Twitter, Marcel Kiefer put out a hilarious post to aim a dig at Carlos Sainz. Kiefer mocked Sainz by rephrasing one of Oscar Piastri’s iconic statements from the time he was leaving Alpine to join McLaren.

Similarly to how Piastri said at the time that Alpine had announced him as their driver without his agreement, Kiefer too began his post in the same fashion. He wrote the point from Piastri’s point of view by stating that without the Australian’s agreement, “Sainz has put out a press release.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/marcelkiefer_/status/1685729618882396160?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Kiefer noted that the press release states that Sainz believed that Piastri “was too optimistic into T1 and the move wasn’t on.” However, Piastri believes that the press release “is wrong” because Sainz was “locked up,” which resulted in the contact. While it remains unclear whose fault it was, it is fair to say that Piastri’s statement from last year continues to remain iconic.

Piastri refuses to take the entire blame for his incident with Sainz

In his post-race interview, Oscar Piastri described how it was difficult for anybody to blame him or Carlos Sainz for the incident they had at turn 1. However, he made it clear that he is not entirely to blame for it as the Spaniard did not leave him “much space.”

However, he did admit that, in hindsight, there were a few things he could have done differently to avoid the contact. Ultimately, he believes it was a shame as he was forced to retire the car after completing just one lap.

On the other hand, Sainz, too, failed to score any points because of the damage he suffered following his contact with Piastri‘s McLaren. Since both drivers failed to score any points, they will now hope to recover in the next race when F1 takes to the circuit of Zandvoort after the summer break.