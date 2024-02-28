“Mercedes Knows”: Mick Schumacher Has His Eyes on Lewis Hamilton’s Hot Seat

Many drivers are vying for Mercedes’ second seat after Lewis Hamilton announced that he would be departing the team for Ferrari in 2025. Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso, and Andrea Kimi Antonelli are a few of them. However, according to recent reports, Mercedes’ reserve driver Mick Schumacher is also a contender for the position. While talking to Sky Germany, the ex-Haas driver said that his dream to make a comeback at the pinnacle of motorsport will come true.

He elaborated, “I’m of course aware that Lewis’ Mercedes seat will then be free. I’m still keeping an eye on Formula 1 and hopefully, the dream will come true again.” Schumacher continued by stating that he currently drives for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship, besides serving as Mercedes’ reserve driver.

He, therefore, thinks he must carry out his responsibilities and manage both tasks appropriately. It was then that the 23-year-old stated that he was certain about Mercedes being aware of his skills and ‘knew what he is capable of.’ Schumacher undoubtedly performed his duties admirably throughout last season’s European round.

The German put in several hours on the Mercedes simulator to help George Russell and Lewis Hamilton during various Grand Prix weekends. Russell and Hamilton also lauded Schumacher for his efforts after the Mercedes duo clinched a double podium at last year’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Mick Schumacher reveals his experience as Mercedes’ reserve driver

Following his 2021 F1 debut, Mick Schumacher competed in two full seasons with Haas. However, his time with the American team wasn’t very memorable. As a result of his frequent crashes, the team opted to part ways with him at the end of 2022. Since then, he has been working with Mercedes as a reserve driver.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated last year, Schumacher discussed how he has been helping Mercedes by working hard on the simulator. He claimed to have loved the experience even though the duty was quite different from that of a full-time driver.

In addition, he also noted that he will always be grateful to Mercedes for giving him a good environment, where he felt comfortable. In a subsequent statement, Schumacher then expanded on his main duties as the team’s reserve driver.

According to him, simulator work is crucial during the European races. He, thus, makes an effort to assist the drivers by working on simulations all night. In summary, Schumacher stated that the key is to be present during the meetings and try to offer feedback on a variety of subjects.