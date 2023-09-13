Mullets and Bum Pics- Valtteri Bottas Admits Breaking Free From Mercedes Modesty Allowed Him To Rediscover Himself

Mercedes are well known around the world as a sign of class and the same is true for their F1 team. They like to maintain a stature of dignity with figureheads like Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton maintaining a classy image, even in their personal lives. As per a recent report by F1Maximaal, Valtteri Bottas claimed that the same was true for him back at Mercedes until he left the team. That allowed him to be himself.

Valtteri Bottas was part of the Silver Arrows from 2017 up until the end of 2021. However, throughout those five years at the Brackley-based outfit, he had to spend his time under the shadow of Lewis Hamilton. Following the 2021 season, George Russell replaced him at the team. Bottas meanwhile, joined Alfa Romeo.

As per a report by The Athletic, Bottas’ time at Mercedes brought a lot of mental challenges along with it. From having to act as Hamilton’s wingman to actually having to give up positions for the Brit, Bottas rarely had freedom during his time with the Silver Arrows.

Valtteri Bottas has been given complete freedom to be who he wants to be

Things are completely different at Alfa Romeo for Valtteri Bottas. In a recent interview with Speedcafe, the Finn explained, “It’s fair to say that they [Alfa Romeo] let me play a little more. And they respect that if that’s what I want to do and if it’s good for me, then go ahead.”

This is quite evident by the fact that Bottas has been able to act in a much more carefree manner since joining the Hinwil-based outfit. His bare bottomed Instagram picture from his visit to Aspen with partner Tiffany Cromwell is a clear example of that.

Another example would be Bottas dressing up as a Simpsons character during a cycling event in Colorado – all of it to try and win a boatload of beer as part of the best costume award. He set another example by turning up at the Australian GP this year sporting a Mullet and wearing flip-flops, something that he absolutely wouldn’t have done at Mercedes.

Valtteri Bottas has been participating in various cycling events across the world and has even opened a Gin brand with Cromwell. The Alfa Romeo driver said, “I definitely feel 100 percent myself and I don’t have to play a role, which is nice.”

Lewis Hamilton is happy for his old teammate

Even Bottas’ old teammate and friend Hamilton noticed the changes in him and is extremely happy about the same. Hamilton had said, “It’s great to see him flourish, and feeling more and more a part of himself and knowing exactly where he wants to go.”

The seven time world champion emphasized on the importance of finding happiness outside of F1 and how that helps to improve the mental health of a driver. With Alfa Romeo, Bottas has definitely managed to do that and find his balance.