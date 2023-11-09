“Not the Right Category”: Mick Schumacher Refuses to Admit Himself in Formula E Amidst Big F1 Snub

Mick Schumacher was sacked by Haas last season and has not been close to making a comeback on the grid anytime soon. Despite the lack of opportunity to make a comeback, Schumacher has made it clear that he will not be entertaining the possibility of moving to Formula E, as per a recent report by FormulaPassion.

Advertisement

In an interview with Italian media house TuttoMotori, Schumacher said, “I like combustion engines and the smell of fuel. Unfortunately, Formula E is not the right category for me at the moment. I love old cars, like V10s and V8s, the sound you hear when you start them. That’s what really interests me.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Planet_F1/status/1722253387939422504?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Schumacher did get his break in F1 when he signed up with Haas at the start of the 2021 season. However, following two seasons of disappointment and immensely high repair bills, the American team axed him at the end of the 2022 season, opting to go with Nico Hulkenberg instead.

The German driver was also released from the Ferrari Driver Academy at the end of 2022. He then went on to join the Mercedes family and currently serves as the reserve driver for their F1 team.

The 24-year-old driver has since become very close to Toto Wolff, who is desperate to find him a seat in F1. However, no opportunities have opened up for Schumacher yet, and it doesn’t seem likely that any will in the near future.

Mick Schumacher faces rejection at Williams

Toto Wolff even went to the lengths of talking to his former aide, James Vowles, regarding a possible seat for Schumacher, as per a report by F1 Insider. Vowles currently acts as team principal of Williams, and he was sent Schumacher’s simulator data to try and convince him to provide the German with a seat.

Advertisement

However, Vowles allegedly rejected the proposal since there are already drivers in the pipeline waiting for a seat at Williams. While it is not yet known if Logan Sargeant will continue with the team in 2024, even if he doesn’t, there is another option for Vowles.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FastestPitStop/status/1705158115845349457?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As per the report, Vowles would want Felipe Drugovich, the Aston Martin test driver, to step into Williams if needed. Apart from his driving prowess, the Brazilian would apparently bring along with him $15 million in sponsorship money, which can really help Williams continue their upward trajectory.