Salty Toto Wolff Makes Emotional Statement About Lewis Hamilton Ditching Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season still sounds like a dream to many. While the news came as a shock to many, it also hurt a few people. One such entity was Toto Wolff, who, according to GP Blog, is unsure of what went on inside Hamilton’s head to make the decision.

Despite his understanding of the rationale behind the move, Wolff seems visibly hurt by the decision. As such, he took a sly shot at Ferrari’s performance to highlight that Hamilton wasn’t necessarily moving to a better team. He added that Mercedes’ energy and drive to continue improving was perhaps not visible to Hamilton – slightly revealing Wolff’s true emotions.

“What was perhaps not so visible to him was the energy that is in the team, the drive to do things better. I have no idea how many more times we will fall, but I know we always get back up”, said Wolff.

For the first time in his career, Hamilton went two consecutive seasons without winning a race. As such, Wolff understands the Briton’s concerns over the team’s development progress. Furthermore, it was the 7X world champion’s childhood dream to drive for Ferrari one day, and at 39, there is no denying that he was running out of time to fulfill the same.

No hard feelings between Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff

Wolff and Hamilton shared a 12-year-long relationship professionally and became friends quickly. As such, the latter’s decision to suddenly leave Mercedes was bound to hurt the former. However, Wolff did not let his emotions run wild and maintained a calm figure. His executive mindset kicked in, and it allowed him to focus on the big picture.

Wolff was more concerned about when the news would go public and what they would need to do in the future. Additionally, his immediate concern was the logistics of going forward with the 2024 season.

The 52-year-old understands the decision was not easy for Hamilton either. As such, despite their professional relationship coming to an end, Wolff holds “no grudge” over Hamilton.