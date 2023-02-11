When Mika Hakkinen Taunted Nico Rosberg for His Annoying Habit While Driving His $1.15 Million McLaren Supercar

Since his retirement, Nico Rosberg has often connected with Formula 1 fans worldwide through his vlogs. The former racer turned Youtuber usually shares some simulation laps around F1 tracks and gives us a tour of some cool cars.

Rosberg introduced a familiar face in one of his vlogs, the 2-time World Champion Mika Hakkinen. Hakkinen agreed to give Rosberg a tour of his $1.15 Million McLaren P1 Coupe.

While Rosberg was excited to let the German drive his car, some of his actions left the Finn petrified. no wonder, Hakkinen brought a crash helmet alongside him just in case Nico wrecks the supercar.

Nico Rosberg drives Mika Hakkinen’s McLaren P1

Mika Hakkinen allowed Nico Rosberg to test drive his McLaren P1 around Monaco’s countryside. While Rosberg admitted it was the first time he tried out the supercar. But almost

Hakkinen’s McLaren P1 was a special ‘coupe’ edition with just 11 models produced. Thus, the Finn gave a rather scathing remark to the 2016 Champion who seemed to annoy the former McLaren driver with his habit of talking while driving with a single hand.

Mika calmy reacted, “Nico, while you are talking and driving, please hold the steering wheel with both hands!” Rosberg chuckled saying he has everything under control.

Rosberg replied “Don’t worry Mika, everything is under control here,” whilst taking a corner at least 100 KmH. Hakkinen’s facial expression said it all!

Hakinen enjoyed the rest of the drive and even claimed he felt his neck muscles working taking the corners at high speeds. While we don’t doubt the duo did not enjoy their ride, we wouldn’t be surprised if Mika go annoyed if his prized car was in danger.

Rosberg was impressed by the P1

Nico Rosberg was impressed with the McLaren P1. The Former F1 driver himself claimed the car was like “a Proper racecar” and found the car’s performance to be simply impressive.

The P1 is a one-of-a-kind electric hybrid supercar which sports both a 3.8-litre 900 HP V8 engine and a 177 HP electric motor. The P1 can reach a top speed of 350 KmH and can go from 0-100 within 3 seconds.

Want to know what happens when two F1 world champions hit the road in a McLaren P1?

Follow @nico_rosberg to find out what he thought of his McLaren adventure around Monaco in Mika Hakkinen’s #McLaren P1. Sounds like a dream? #roadtrip pic.twitter.com/KAQYhYVsp5 — McLaren Automotive (@McLarenAuto) April 21, 2018

While Rosberg was blown away by the V8 sound, the electric mode too made quite an impression on the German. No wonder, Nico enjoyed the ride thoroughly, giving him the closest experience of a racing car since his F1 days.

