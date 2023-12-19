11 Of The Best PlayStation Games to Play in 2023 and Beyond

PlayStation always pumps out banger video games that leave fans and others in awe. Moreover, several of these games garner universal appeal and make fans want more. That is why, we will look at 11 of the best PlayStation Games you can play right now. Keep in mind that some of these are available on the PS Plus Subscription while others you must purchase. Well, without further ado, let us dive right into it.

Advertisement

Contents

The Top 11 Best PlayStation Games To Play In 2023 and Beyond

11. Ghost of Tsushima

10. inFamous Second Son

9. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

8. The Last of Us Remastered

7. Horizon Zero Dawn

6. Persona 5 Royal

5. GTA V

4. Gran Turismo 7

3. Marvel’s Spider-Man

2. Bloodborne

1. God of War

The Best PlayStation Games To Play In 2023 and Beyond

PlayStation has always had a special place in the hearts of people who grew up playing the Incredible Hulk Ultimate Destruction or the original God of War series after coming home from school. The gaming console even turned into a household name and gave way to an entire culture as everyone desired a PlayStation. We can even argue that PlayStation was one of the forces that turned a niche hobby like gaming into a worldwide phenomenon.

That is why, we will go through what the best PlayStation has to offer right now so you can experience what the hype is all about and see for yourself how great their catalog is. We will take a look at 11 timeless entries that encompasses the best of PlayStation. Without further ado, let us see what they are.

Advertisement

(This list is not chronological so all of the entries hold equal weight. The first is not better than the fifth and vice versa)

11. Ghost of Tsushima

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Sucker Punch Productions Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The people who made the inFamous games made this title and you already know it is going to live up to its expectations. Ghost of Tsushima is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and it took more than 6 years to make. Sucker Punch Productions took their sweet time with this game and delivered a performance that is worth every penny. The open world of Tsushima Island is fully available to the player and with it, comes the freedom to make it your own.

With the variety of combat stances you can take, you can never be bored and always have fun fighting your enemies. There are tons of bosses you have to face as well to advance in your journey. You can always take a stealth-based approach to combat as well which opens up a variety of things to do as well. There are tons of tools you will unlock which will aid you on your journey.

Aside from that, the game’s story is written brilliantly and does not play second fiddle to the gameplay and the spectacle of the Island. There is also a multiplayer mode players can participate in should they want a break from the story. The game won tons of awards for its execution and all the right reasons.

It did well for critics, players, and sales which is why it is the perfect game to start this list off with making it one of the best PlayStation games to play.

Advertisement

10. inFamous Second Son

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Sucker Punch Productions Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Infamous is one of the best PlayStation games and franchises that has been dormant for quite a while now. However, the last iteration of the franchise gave us Infamous Second Son, a game for the adventurous. In the game, you play as Delsin Rowe, a conduit with multiple superpowers ranging from smoke, neon, concrete and so much more.

In addition to the high-octane gameplay and the freedom of the open world, you have tons of decisions to make either for or against the people. Every decision you make contributes to a certain reputation you build for yourself. It is called the “Karma” system and it’s quite simple. Taken from the previous inFamous games, the Karma system rewards you with good Karma for helping people and the like and bad Karma for actions that harm people.

Karma is one of the best features of the inFamous games and keeps you on your toes about any decision you make no matter if it’s related to the plot or not. Moreover, there are tons of side missions to tackle and the city feels extremely alive. There are also places you can explore, and the powers you have provide several fun ways to do so. It is one of the most creative superhero-like games to exist that makes you question the motifs behind a person’s psyche when they have superpowers.

Playing inFamous Second Son should be the top priority if you haven’t played a single inFamous game from the franchise.

9. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Developer: Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

The Uncharted franchise has award-winning PlayStation games and has been quite popular in mainstream media due to the movie with Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland. However, it is so much more than that. Uncharted is a four-part story featuring the protagonist Nathan Drake and his journey to uncover secrets, treasures, and more. The franchise never concerns itself completely over the treasure, however, as we see Nate forge friendships and make lifelong companions along the way.

The concept of the franchise is fresh and it helps that the main character is voiced by Nolan North, one of the pioneers of V.A. in gaming. The characters are three-dimensional and the chemistry between them feels natural. There are tons of quips and dry humor and the game uses these dialogues to pass the time when you are climbing or doing other stuff. The gameplay is much more refined than the previous three entries and it truly feels like the end of an era.

In Uncharted 4, we delve the deepest into Nathan Drake’s past and how he used to be with his brother, Samuel Drake. He is in some deep waters which prompts both the Drake brothers and Sully to go on an adventure, against the wishes of Elena, who is now Nathan’s wife. The game ends in a respectable place and keeps all options open, just in case Nathan wants to return to his past life full of adventuring.

8. The Last of Us

Developer: Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Another Naughty Dog masterpiece that you cannot afford to miss out on, The Last of Us borrows tons of elements from Uncharted but tells its own story. Starring Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, the characters of Joel and Ellie come alive with their portrayal. Moreover, the voice acting and motion capture are extremely natural and feel like something more than a video game.

The whole game is carried by the relationship Joel and Ellie share, filled with laughter, some moments of joy, terror, sorrow, and questions about what relationship they share. If those crisis-filled moments weren’t enough, there is more. They must traverse a post-apocalyptic world filled with zombies called “Clickers” which keep evolving.

Ellie is immune to the zombie infection and it is Joel’s job to take her to a medical facility to administer a cure. On the way, we navigate the beauty of human life and explore the thought process of both characters. Joel is untrusting to anyone because of his past and Ellie is gullible, full of life, and in dire need of companionship.

Naughty Dog manages to craft an original story filled with breath-taking moments, eventful gameplay, three-dimensional characters, relationships and so much more. The Last of Us is not just a game to most fans, it is a blueprint of how delicate and beautiful human relationships are should there be trust and love involved.

7. Horizon Zero Dawn

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Guerrilla Games Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Horizon Zero Dawn is also one of the best PlayStation games in which it is quite easy to get lost in the spectacle. Aloy’s character is beautifully written and Ashley Burch has done a quality job in making her human and not just a two-dimensional video game character. Moreover, there are tons of other nuances in her portrayal, every hesitation, groan, sigh and so much more that you can pick up on when she speaks.

The game is undoubtedly about Aloy and her adventures in solving who she is and how her world was overrun by machines. Keep in mind, that the machines are as lethal as any other thing out in the wild. As Aloy, you get to learn about the world, explore the wilderness, and level up your skills so that you can get better at solving the machine problem. The enemies get tougher as you get stronger so do not think things will get easier.

However, it is not just the story and the characters, the gameplay is brilliant as it blends the open world beautifully into the weapons and skills that you possess. The soundtrack complements the journey you go on and the beautifully created open world allows for an adventure of a lifetime. In all seriousness, this is the one game you should try if you want a story that is not cliche. The sequel is also worth trying out if you get hooked on Aloy’s story.

6. Persona 5 Royal

Developer: P-Studio

P-Studio Publisher: Atlus

Persona 5 Royal is one of the best strategy games that play out like a slice-of-life anime. You get to play as a semi-silent protagonist named Joker who has the power of the Wildcard. A Wildcard can summon multiple personas. Personas are the physical manifestations of the powers of a wielder. Over the course of the game, Joker makes tons of friends who are and aren’t Persona users. Indirectly, they come together to form the Phantom Thieves of Hearts.

The Phantom Thieves change people’s personalities by venturing into the metaverse and fighting other shadows using their Persona. There are tons of affinities your friends wield ranging from Fire and Ice to Wind and Psychic. Aside from turn-based strategy gameplay, we have a visual novel-type scenario outside the metaverse where you can build your friendship with your friends. This is called the Social Link.

Advancing the Social Link will give you passive effects in battle and make Joker or the Social Link stronger. You can also romance the girls who are in the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. The game has tons of dungeon-crawling elements which make for hours of endless fun and the story is also well-built with tons of twists, turns, and non-linear elements that make the game unique.

All in all, Persona 5 Royal is the game you should start with if you are new to the Persona franchise. Or you should just replay it for the heck of it because it is that good.

5. GTA V

Developer: Rockstar North

Rockstar North Publisher: Rockstar Games

The GTA franchise has always been unhinged in more ways than one. Larger-than-life characters, crazy missions, over-the-top actions, big open worlds, and lively NPCs. That is why, it has become the most in-demand franchise and now with the release of the GTA VI trailer, the hype for GTA will only go up. But before we dive into Lucia’s story, we recommend that you experience the story of Franklin, Michael, and Trevor.

These three are at opposite ends of the spectrum but Rockstar made them so compatible together that is almost funny. They have incredible chemistry when they are on screen and that is what makes GTA V so fun. Aside from the huge open world and hundreds of things you can do daily, the main characters themselves are a treat to play as. Each of them has a special ability that can be useful in one way or the other.

GTA V is a tribute and a gift to all the fans who have supported Rockstar games up until GTA IV and will continue to do so. With the amount of effort that Rockstar took for GTA V and the timeline for GTA VI, we are bound to get a future that is worth waiting for. For the time being, instead of waiting around for GTA VI, we suggest that you take some time and play the game that summited Rockstar as one of the best gaming studios of all time.

4. Gran Turismo 7

Developer: Polyphony Digital

Polyphony Digital Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

One of the best Racing games available for the PlayStation, Gran Turismo 7 introduces car enthusiasts to a whole new world of racing that changes everything. The reason why GT 7 is one of the best in the franchise is because it had to follow the disappointment of GT 6 and GT Sport, both of which were disappointing to the fans. However, it came out of left field and gave fans exactly what they wanted. A complete racing experience that they craved for.

Gran Turismo built up a ton of rapport by providing fans with what they wanted out of a Gran Turismo game including a single-player campaign. There are also other things to participate in like special events, GT Sport mode, brand central and so much more. There are tasks you need to finish to unlock new features and cars which adds to the fun element.

The gameplay is not a chore and flows quite well which makes it one of the best racing games to play. Plus, the increased processing power of the PlayStation 5 makes the game stand out making the experience quite worthy.

3. Marvel’s Spider-Man

Developer: Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

One of the best PlayStation games of all time, Marvel’s Spider-Man has Insomniac Games cash in on one of the most famous IPs and they do not disappoint. With an original story crafted just for this game, Spider-Man does not disappoint a typical Spider-Man fan a single bit. It has everything a fan would love ranging from high-octane action, web-swinging, Spidey quips and thwips, a huge rogues gallery, lots of Spidey friends, and past love interests.

The city of New York is alive and Spidey has been on duty for quite a few years as he has managed to build up a rapport with not only the city but the NYPD as well. Aside from the setting, the gameplay dazzles as you can swing, parkour, and wall run your way to different places in New York. There are side missions that you can partake in to help New Yorkers and there is a skill tree and multiple gadget upgrades that make Spidey stronger.

All in all, you will never be bored when you play this game as there is always something to do. It is the perfect game for Spider-Man fans and it also received a sequel quite recently. You can check both titles out as the perfect weekend adventure. Marvel’s Spider-Man is a tribute to one of the most followed superheroes in the industry and it does not mess around in terms of quality.

2. Bloodborne

Developer: FromSoftware

FromSoftware Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

One of the best PlayStation exclusive games of all time, Bloodborne is something that does not roll around quite as often in the gaming industry, Sure it is a soulsborne game which is quite common in this day and age but how it builds up its story and offers the silent protagonist a purpose changes everything. In fact, it has been named one of the best games of all time and a masterpiece which says something about its production.

Aside from a captivating story, Bloodborne offers a refined combat system similar to other Soulsborne titles but just as unique. There are tons of weapons you can use and master to vary your combat and keep changing up the approach you take for each enemy. There are one and two-handed weapons that you can wield, each of them having their own pros and cons in combat.

The upgrade and leveling system works just like any other soulsborne-like game where enemies drop loot and “Blood Echoes” which can be used as currency and experience points. The game is a glorified dungeon crawler with great graphics, a storyline, and linear gameplay that most modern productions cannot compete with. Bloodborne is a satisfying game that leaves no stone unturned.

Aside from Lies of P, Elden Ring, and Dark Souls, it is difficult for any other soulsborne game to compete with this one, and for good reason. FromSoftware has created a masterpiece and it is one of the best PlayStation titles of all time.

1. God of War

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Santa Monica Studio Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

One of the best PlayStation-exclusive games of all time is also the reason why Sony has so much success in the console wars. God of War has ruled hearts since the early 2000s and it will continue to do so as long as Sony wishes it to. The new pantheon is here and Kratos has turned over a new leaf. Being a family man, Kratos now has a son. Aside from that, he also has a lot of control over his rage and is wiser than the previous pantheon killing God of War we knew.

We go from the Greek pantheon to a whole new world of Norse mythology filled with new Gods, creatures, enemies, and allies. In addition to that, we also have a new weapon called the Leviathan Axe which is as fun as the Blades of Chaos. Atreus has a unique purpose in the game. In addition to reviving Kratos, he also helps him out with Runic attacks using his bow.

Runic Attacks are a new addition bringing back old moves used in the previous games like the Cyclone of Chaos and so much more. God of War has always been special in the eyes of PlayStation fans and with this new addition, Sony has ensured that it stays in the eyes of the public for a while to come. God of War Ragnarok, a sequel released four years after the original game also dazzled fans.