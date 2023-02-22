Minecraft House Ideas For Modern Living! 5 Concepts You Can Try Out for Yourself!

This article will look at 5 of the best Minecraft House ideas that will help you make a modern villa in the Overworld! Details below.

Minecraft rewards creative players and builds. Modern house ideas with sophisticated exteriors are a good start if you are looking to build a house. Cobblestone, dirt, and Log houses can get old pretty soon, and looking at them can reduce your motivation to play. However, the internet is filled with good options, but we are listing down five of the best ones that caught our eye! Copy these exact builds or take inspiration from them; it is your choice!

5 Minecraft House Ideas You Must Try in Update 1.20!

#5 – Modern House with a Swimming Pool

A lot of people wish for a multi-story house with a swimming pool which is exclusively theirs. Well, now with this build by HALNY, that dream can come true. This build requires a lot of simple materials and is fairly easy to make. We are giving you a video tutorial for the build so you can follow along. The creation has multiple rooms and looks aesthetic enough to be featured in an architectural magazine.

It also has a flower garden along with a two-tiered fence. It has a vibrant design and modern design mixed with a touch of aesthetic lighting. With the right blend of shaders, this house will look one of a kind.

#4 -Aquarium House

If you want to be one of those people who like swimming with fish, then you will love this build. This creative house design by SheepGG is two floors big with multiple plants, sea life, and more. The stairs are aesthetically linked with the side of the aquarium while the lush green pots complement the simplicity of the house.

Spice up this house by adding a few pieces of furniture. Try this build by clicking on the video above and following along with the tutorial!

#3 – Modern Treehouse

A Treehouse is something all of us wanted to live in as kids! Now we can have one, and not just any treehouse; this GIANT treehouse with hanging light bulbs and modern architecture. This house is one of the best picks as it has contemporary furniture, a modern design, hanging bulbs, and aesthetical furniture. To get this build, use the video 6tenstudio to see what the fuss is all about!

#2 – Beach House

One of the most interesting aspects of modern living is the ability to expand into certain areas. One of those areas is the beach where you can take a dip in the ocean when you want. This Beach House by Zaypixel is everything you will ever need in a beach house. A tropical area is the best place to make this build as it combines well with the interiors of the house.

Check out the step-by-step tutorial for the Beach House below!

#1 – The Squid Game House

If you are a fan of the Netflix show then you MUST get this build. The outside looks like the typical geometric shapes but the inside? You will have to find out. There are many things you can do to customize it according to your liking but we will leave that upto you.

To make this house, follow along with the tutorial by HALNY. We have attached the video above.

What was your favorite house among all of these? For more Minecraft content, stay tuned at The SportRush!

