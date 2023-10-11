The Best Chimera Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 6

The Chimera or the Honey Badger for Call of Duty Ghosts fans is one of the best hybrid weapons in Warzone 2. Let us take a look at the best class loadout for the Chimera in Warzone 2 in this piece.

The Warzone 2 meta has changed quite a lot recently, and a lot of S Tier weapons have emerged. Diverting from weapons like the M13B and the Kastov 762, we currently have ARs like the Chimera, FR Avancer, the TR-76 Geist, and the M4 ruling the meta. The best possible option for any aggressive SMG player who wants better damage is to use the Chimera.

This hybrid weapon is an excellent weapon in and of itself but it really shines as a Sniper Support. Let us take a look at the best Chimera loadout in Warzone 2 and see how this weapon can outgun most ARs in the game at this moment.

The Chimera has been away from the meta for quite a while. That is because the meta was dominated by long-range weapons such as the Kastovs and the Lachmanns. However, there are tons of benefits to equipping this weapon. The major one is that it is a hybrid weapon which means it has both the characteristics of an AR and an SMG.

It has an AR’s damage numbers while possessing an SMG’s speed. This is what sets it apart from most of the other weapons in the game. That being said, there are other options for players to use should they not like this weapon or prefer a more stable approach as opposed to the Chimera. Check them out below.

One can go with either the FR Avancer, the ISO 9mm, or the ISO 45 since these weapons share a lot of common traits with the Chimera. For one, the FR Avancer is an AR and has a similar fire rate as the Chimera. However, it can struggle in close-range combat which the Chimera does not due to its dual nature.

On the other hand, the SMGs such as the ISO 9mm and the ISO 45 have close-range supremacy but struggle in longer ranges. You can go with either option depending on your playstyle.

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: Schlager Tango

Schlager Tango Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Barrel: 6.5″ EXF Vorpal

This is the go-to Chimera loadout for most Warzone 2 players since it enhances the traits of both ARs and SMGs. We start off with the 45-Round Magazine since it will help us engage multiple enemies. Running out of ammo during the middle of the gunfight can be life-threatening and it can be avoided if one has excess ammo to use.

Follow that up with the VLK LZR 7MW Laser. It provides much-needed mobility increase in the form of ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds but it also gives some aiming stability for those medium-range gunfights. We will also equip the Schlager Tango Underbarrel. This attachment increases the recoil and aim walking steadiness in addition to the hip-fire accuracy.

This Underbarrel helps in maintaining control of the gun at long ranges. Follow that up with the Bruen Flash Grip which further increases the ADS and sprint to fire speed. Finish off the loadout with the 6.5” EXF Vorpal barrel which increases ADS speed further followed by movement speed and damage range.

This loadout is made to increase the mobility of the Chimera so it behaves more like an SMG but at the same time, has the stability and damage range of an AR.

Now, we are going to equip a Sniper Rifle that goes well with this weapon. For that, the best option in the current meta is the FJX Imperium. It has the one-shot capability that is ideal for a Sniper Rifle and gets the job done. Let us take a look at the loadout that we are going to use for this Sniper.

Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

Forge Tac Delta 4 Ammunition : .408 Explosive

: .408 Explosive Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Barrel: Fahrenheit 29”

This loadout ensures that you can one-shot any enemy granted that you hit a headshot. It is the ideal Sniper setup for you to try out if you want a no-nonsense weapon that can get the job done over longer ranges. That being said, you will need good perks to ensure that you survive and are quick on your feet when the situation demands it. Let us take a look at the perk setup.

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

This is a pretty standard setup for an aggressive SMG player who wants to get close to people’s faces. It has everything you would need in a close-quarters gunfight. First of all, Overkill lets us equip a Sniper Rifle for long-range combat. Double Time effectively doubles the duration of the tactical sprint. This helps us in close-quarters combat and chasing enemies.

Follow that up with Fast Hands since it lets us switch weapons quickly. This perk increases the reload speed and equipment using speed as well. For the ultimate perk, we are going to use Ghost. It will keep us away from heartbeat sensors and UAVs. This can be crucial when trying to survive in the middle of Warzone.

As for the equipment, we will use a Semtex and Flash Grenade. The Semtex is a good offensive choice no matter what and the Flash Grenade is quite helpful when engaging enemies.

This loadout contains everything you would want in a Warzone 2 Class. It has a good close-range weapon and a long-range Sniper. The Chimera has a good inherent fire rate as well as damage and with the attachments in this loadout, we can take advantage of those qualities and give the weapon more mobility and stability.

In terms of the Sniper Rifle, it will help you get one-shot headshots no matter the range. Combined, both of these weapons and the perk setup make a class loadout that has extra survivability and the potential to play aggressively.