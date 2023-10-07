The Best Sniper Loadouts in Warzone 2 Season 6

Sniper Rifles have had lots of ups and downs during the life cycle of Warzone 2. However, here are the final rankings and the best Sniper Rifle Loadouts according to those rankings in Warzone 2 Season 6.

The Warzone 2 Meta for the past few seasons has not been kind to the old-school bolt-action Sniper Rifles. However, that is all about to change. As soon as the Season 6 patch rolled out, players knew that it was time to bring back the old into the meta. The Signal 50 and Carrack .300 have dropped down in rankings and the old kings have taken their crown back.

This piece will discuss six of the best loadouts for six Snipers in the game and rank them according to the meta. Without further ado, let us take a look at the best Sniper Rifle loadouts in the game.

We are going to rank these Sniper Rifle from “niche use” to ” best in class” in descending order. Therefore, as you progress through the list, the better the weapons get. Prioritize using the top three weapons on this list in any long-range gunfight and you have the highest chance of killing the enemy.

That being said, not every Sniper Rifle in the game can one-shot and it does not have to. Every weapon is useful in some way or the other. However, the ones that don’t one-shot are used less barring the semi-auto Snipers. That is a very niche sub-group in the Sniper community as well comprised of SP-X 80 and LA-B330 users.

(This list reflects the writer’s opinions and is not meant to be taken as the final list)

6. SP-X 80

The SP-X 80 is built for players who loved quick scoping back in Black Ops II with the Ballista. However, that is its only positive. Its speed and handling are the two biggest plus points. Due to those plus points, it is easy to land two shots one after the other. However, the enemy’s movements can be difficult to track easily allowing them to escape.

That is the major reason why it is a bottom position. Its range got improved with Season 6 but it still lacks the one-shot capability that most Snipers are known for.

Attachments

Ammunition : .300 Incendiary

: .300 Incendiary Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Stock : Max DMR Precision

: Max DMR Precision Rear Grip : Schlager Match

: Schlager Match Barrel: 22.5′ Elevate-11

This is the ideal loadout for the SP-X 80. We start off with the .300 Incendiary which does damage over time and if the SPX were a little bit more powerful, it could potentially one-shot the enemy. However, if the enemy is not far from you, you can quickly switch to another weapon and finish off the weakened enemy. Follow that up with the FSS OLE V Laser for the increased ADS and sprint to fire speed along with some aiming stability.

The Max DMR Precision Stock further increases the ADS speed of the weapon and the aiming stability. It also boosts the crouch movement speed. The Schlager Match Rear Grip increases the ADS and sprint to fire so that we can scope in quickly to hit another shot.

Finally, the 22.5′ Elevate-11 Barrel boosts the movement speed and provides hip-recoil control along with more ADS speed. The objective of this loadout is to increase the ADS and sprint to fire as much as possible so that you can land one shot and potentially switch to your secondary to finish the enemy.

5. Carrack .300

The Singal 50’s brother, the Carrack .300 does the job, but a little less flawlessly than the Signal 50. However, that does not mean it is unusable. The weapon’s fast semi-automatic fire rate and handling make it one of the fastest Sniper rifles in the game.

Its 1500 m/s shooting speed coupled with a 15-round magazine makes it a good choice for fast-paced game modes like Resurgence or Lockdown. This is the ideal weapon to take long-range gunfights and the gun’s stability makes it easy to land follow-up shots. That is why, we recommend trying this weapon to see if it suits your playstyle.

Attachments

Magazine: 15 Round Mag

15 Round Mag Rear Grip: TV Nought Grip

TV Nought Grip Barrel : Heavy-Tac 300

: Heavy-Tac 300 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Muzzle: Bruen Agent 90

This loadout is meant to increase the weapon’s bullet velocity to the max. We start off with the fundamentals and equip the 15-Round Magazine so we can engage multiple enemies in longer distances and fire continuously without reloading. The TV Nought Grip is essential for recoil control so you can keep firing for longer ranges without missing shots.

Follow that up with the Heavy-Tac 300 Barrel which increases the bullet velocity, damage range, and hip-fire accuracy of the weapon in addition to boosting recoil control. The VLK LZR 7mW Laser is to increase the ADS and sprint to fire the weapon along with some aiming stability.

Finish off the loadout with the Bruen Agent 90 Muzzle which suppresses the weapon. In addition to that, it also provides additional boosts in damage range, and bullet velocity and smoothens the recoil. All in all, this setup prioritizes the bullet velocity so you can kill enemies quickly. The second priority was to ensure that the gun stays stable in longer ranges which we have achieved through the Laser and Rear Grip,

4. Signal 50

The Signal 50 took a huge nose dive in terms of use rate after the Season 6 patches. The Sniper Meta is being ruled by the One-Shot Sniper Rifles. However, the Signal 50 is still as useful as it was in the earlier seasons before it ruled the meta. It has a two-shot capability.

The weapon is a heavy Sniper which does not have as much mobility as the SP X-80. However, it still can move pretty well for a Sniper. That being said, it took a lot of nerfs in the Season 6 patch which is why it fell off from the top spot. However, it still has an excellent range we can utilize to build a loadout around.

Attachments

Optic: Schalger Night View

Schalger Night View Ammunition: .50 Cal Ammunition

.50 Cal Ammunition Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Barrel: 29″ TV Kilo-50

29″ TV Kilo-50 Muzzle: Nilsound 90

We start off the loadout with the Schlager Night View because it has thermal imaging which lets you hit your target quite easily. Plus it has good synergy with the Signal 50. Follow that up with the .50 Cal Ammunition which is going to increase the bullet velocity of the weapon. The FSS OLE-V Laser will improve the mobility of the weapon by increasing the ADS and sprint to fire. It will also keep the weapon stable.

For the Barrel, we are going to opt for the 29” Kilo-50 which will increase the bullet velocity further along with damage range, hip-fire accuracy, and recoil control. The Nilsound 90 is the best option for a Muzzle since it suppresses the weapon and increases the bullet velocity.

With the maxed-out bullet velocity of the weapon, you can easily two-shot enemies at any range if you aim for the upper body. In terms of close ranges, we recommend taking a shot or switching to your close-range weapon. However, the loadout makes this weapon pretty useable despite the nerfs.

3. Victus XMR

The Victus XMR has not been in the meta for quite a while. However, with the severe nerf that the Signal 50 took in the recent patches, it has returned to the meta. When it was introduced in Season 1, it quickly became one of the best weapons for people to use.

The weapon has great stats all around being balanced in terms of handling and power. However, it is a little bit slower than most Sniper Rifles. Therefore, the objective is to build it up for power so it can one-shot enemies over range quite easily and effortlessly.

Attachments

Ammunition: .50 Cal Explosive

.50 Cal Explosive Rear Grip : Bruen Q900 Grip

: Bruen Q900 Grip Stock: XRX Rise 50

XRX Rise 50 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super

The .50 Cal Explosive is what actually makes the weapon a one-shot kill. In addition to that, this attachment also increases the damage range of the weapon and the vehicle damage. The Bruen Q900 Grip increases the ADS and sprint to fire speed so you can be agile with the weapon. It ensures that the mobility of the weapon does not become an issue.

Follow that up with the XRK Rise 50 Stock. The Stock is an all-mobility boosting stock that increases the ADS speed, sprint speed, and crouch movement speed of the weapon. An essential attachment due to this weapon’s low mobility stats. The VLK LZR 7mW Laser also offers a mobility boost in the form of ADS and sprint-to-fire speed. It also stabilizes the weapon to an extent which helps in shooting longer ranges.

For the final attachment, we will use the Mack 8 33.5 Super. The Barrel increases the bullet velocity, damage range, and hip-fire accuracy of the weapon. The slight bullet velocity increase is the icing on the cake as it ensures that your weapon effectively one-shots. The additional damage range always helps.

2. FJX Imperium

The FJX Imperium or the Intervention from the earlier Call of Duty Games is one of the most recognizable weapons in Call of Duty history. Most Snipers prefer this weapon for its traditional bolt action and one-shot capabilities. With good range and mobility, the weapon is balanced enough to return to the meta as the second-best Sniper in the game.

With the right attachments, this weapon can become a go-to long-range weapon in most of the class loadouts. We will go with a traditional loadout that aims to improve the fundamentals and bullet velocity.

Attachments

Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

Forge Tac Delta 4 Ammunition : .408 Explosive

: .408 Explosive Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Barrel: Fahrenheit 29”

The Forge Tac Delta 4 is an excellent Optic that will let you see to the farthest of ranges so you can take advantage of this weapon’s lethal damage. Ammunition like the .408 Explosive aids in making the weapon a one-shot Sniper and also boosts the damage range. The VLK LZR 7mW increases the ADS and sprint to fire speed so that the mobility does not fall too much.

The Nilsound 90 suppresses the weapon so that enemies do not know where your shots are coming from the minimap. In addition to that, it also increases the bullet velocity of the weapon. Finish off the loadout with the Fahrenheit 29”. This barrel rounds out the weapon quite nicely by increasing the damage range, bullet velocity, and hip-fire accuracy of the weapon.

However, after testing out the weapon, if you think that it is too slow for your liking, you can always switch out the Barrel for the Skull-40 Rear Grip which further increases the ADS and sprint to fire the weapon. It all boils down to what you want this Sniper to do.

1. MCPR-300

This is the best Sniper in Warzone 2. The MCPR-300 is one of the best long-range weapons that can easily one-shot enemies if it is built the right way. It is also the most beginner-friendly and easy to use because it unlocks at the start of the game without players having to grind it.

The weapon was second to the Signal 50 for the past couple of seasons but now that the Signal 50 has received lots of nerfs, it has become the best Sniper to use again. It is the ideal weapon to use for one-shot kills if you can land a headshot. This loadout will help you do that quite efficiently.

Attachments

Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

Forge Tac Delta 4 Ammunition : .300 Mag Explosive

: .300 Mag Explosive Magazine: 5 Round Mag

5 Round Mag Barrel: 22″ OMX-456

22″ OMX-456 Muzzle: Nilsound 90

This is a pretty standard loadout which ensures that the weapon easily one-shots anyone you can hit a headshot on. We start off with the Forge Tac Delta 4. The better magnification can help single out the head for a quick and precise kill. The .300 Mag Explosive has shots that explode on impact so if you can aim at the head, it will guarantee a kill. It also increases the damage range so that you can shoot at longer ranges.

We are also going to use the 5 Round Magazine. Reducing the magazine size will increase the movement speed, ADS, sprint-to-fire speed and reload speed. We are also going to use a Barrel and a Muzzle. For the Barrel, we are going to equip the 22” OMX-456. This barrel is going to increase the bullet velocity, damage range, recoil control, and hip-fire accuracy of the weapon.

Finish off the loadout with the Nilsound 90 Silencer. It increases the bullet velocity of the weapon so that it confirms the one-shot kills and it also suppresses the weapon so you can stay off the radar.

Why You Should Use These Loadouts

These are the best Sniper loadouts in Warzone 2 and are made to ensure that they are lethal weapons in longer ranges. Each of these weapons is useful in its own niche. However, the one-shot Snipers should be your go-to because of their lethal firepower. The others are good for doing damage and can kill enemies with two shots.

Pair these Snipers up with an SMG or an AR to make a lethal Sniper Support loadout that is useful for any game mode. These loadouts are perfect for passive-aggressive players who like to sit back and get kills and prefer precision over blind firing.