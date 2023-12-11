The Best MTZ 556 Loadout in MW3 To Try Out

Modern Warfare 3 is filled with good weapons that can easily give you tons of value should you decide to utilize them properly. Most people prefer the ARs and SMGs. Among those ARs, we have the MTZ 556 which is one of the best weapons out there with good attachments. That is why, we are going to look at the best MTZ 556 loadout in MW3 and see how it compares to other weapons.

Advertisement

We are also going to see how you can unlock this weapon, make it a long-range beast, and have a class setup that is compatible with its strengths in the game. Without further ado, let us get into it.

Contents

The Best MTZ 556 Loadout in MW3

How to Unlock the MTZ 556 in MW3

Attachment Breakdown

Secondary

Perks and Equipment

Why You Should Use This Loadout

The Best MTZ 556 Loadout in MW3

Advertisement

The MTZ 556 is a good weapon with some of the best performances in the close to medium ranges. That is where it thrives the most. However, you will find yourself getting outgunned should you go towards the longer ranges in the game. Although the Holger 556 and the MCW have a stranglehold over the game right now, we recommend trying this weapon out because of its close to medium-range capability.

It is the perfect weapon for AR players who would like to try out something with a little more oompf in closer ranges. However, if you want to stick to the longer ranges you might want to try out Snipers in the game.

How to Unlock the MTZ 556 in MW3

It is quite easy to unlock the MTZ 556 in MW3. All you have to do to unlock this weapon is to reach Level 12 in the Multiplayer mode of the game. However, you can also extract the weapon from the Modern Warfare III Zombies mode. You can unlock any weapon this way.

All you have to do is get in a Zombies match, find the weapon of your choice, and extract it. This will unlock it in Multiplayer and as a weapon in Zombies mode for you to start with.

Attachment Breakdown

Once you unlock the weapon, you can easily level it up in Multiplayer or farm zombies. Once you do, here are the attachments we recommend you go with.

Advertisement

Magazine : 50 Round Drum

: 50 Round Drum Optic : MK.3 Reflector

: MK.3 Reflector Stock: MTZ Marauder

MTZ Marauder Rear Grip: Bruen TR-24 Assault

Bruen TR-24 Assault Barrel: MTZ Drifter Heavy Long Barrel

This is quite a simple setup as it is meant for close quarters to boost recoil control and improve fundamentals. We will use the extended magazine to ensure that we can take on multiple enemies at the same time. Having extra ammunition in the mag is always a plus no matter the situation.

Then we will use the MK. 3 Reflector Optic to ensure that we can track our enemies better and stay on the target. It also decreases visual recoil quite a bit. Follow that up with the MTZ Marauder Stock. It is primarily going to be useful for recoil and gun-kick control. With this attachment, we can be on target despite the enemy shooting at us.

For the Rear Grip, we will use the Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip which is going to provide us with much-needed aiming stability, gun kick control, and further recoil control so that we can lock onto enemies without missing a beat. Finally, we are going to use the MTZ Drifter Heavy Long Barrel to increase the bullet velocity and damage range to better target enemies in range.

The barrel also betters the idle sway of the weapon and helps control gun kick and recoil further, bolstering it further and making it the ideal medium to long-range weapon.

Secondary

We are also going to take a look at a suitable Secondary weapon that will be good enough for us to dominate with. The best thing we recommend you carry is the Renetti which can be converted into an SMG with the Jak Ferocity Aftermarket Parts. Otherwise, a melee weapon will go nicely should you want to gain some speed while running.

A Secondary won’t be as important as your main gun but it is useful to have if you run out of ammo in the main one. That is why, we recommend the Renetti since it is the best in the game.

Perks and Equipment

We are going with a simple setup that is going to help with getting kills and survivability. Take a look below.

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Boots: Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Lethal: Breacher Drone

Breacher Drone Tactical: Flashbang

Flashbang Field Equipment: Munitions Box

This is quite an easy-to-understand Class Setup. We start with the Infantry Vest since it will let us sprint for a longer duration. Plus the cooldown for the sprint is reduced. The Quick Grip gloves increase the switching speed of the weapon so you can use your pistol when in trouble or if you run out of ammo. The Bone Conduction Headset is going to help you isolate enemy footsteps and gunfire.

Next, the Tactical Pads are going to increase the slide distance and also let you ADS while doing so. For the lethal, we recommend using the Breacher Drone, and for the tactical, it’s best to go for a Flashbang due to its effectiveness. The Munitions Box is a good field upgrade because it lets you refill your ammo should you run out, especially in intense situations or during long killstreaks.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout has everything going for it ranging from a good medium to long-range AR build along with a pistol that can be lethal close range. The perks and equipment are meant to increase survivability which makes this class setup perfect for any objective-based game mode. The combination of perks will help especially when you are surrounded by enemies in Domination or Hardpoint.

Should you run out of ammo or equipment, you have the Munitions Box to refill which is a big help, especially in enemy territory. The MTZ 556 is a good weapon. However, if you do not like the way it performs you can always use the MCW or any other AR of your choice.