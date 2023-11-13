The Best BAS B Loadout in MW3: How to Unlock, Attachments and Class Setup

Modern Warfare 3 is out now and fans are having a good time with the multiplayer. There are a variety of weapons to use and they all feel satisfying. The BAS B is one of those weapons. It is a battle rifle in the game and it has good and rounded stats. With its power and control, it is easy to rack up kills quite easily. Let us take a look at the best BAS B Loadout in MW3 without any further delays.

Advertisement

Contents

The Best BAS B Loadout in MW3: Attachments, How to Unlock, Class Setup

How to Unlock the BAS B in MW3

Attachment Breakdown

Class Setup

Secondary

Why You Should Use This Loadout

The Best BAS B Loadout in MW3: Attachments, How to Unlock, Class Setup

With the sheer amount of attachment options present in the game, it can be a bit difficult to nail down five of the best ones for the weapons you love. A battle rifle like the BAS B deserves the best attachments because of its inherent damage. However, if you equip just about any attachment, it can yield vanilla, perhaps even negative results.

Advertisement

That is why, our priority here would be to play on the weapon’s strengths and that is its TTK. Now, that TTK comes with lots of recoil so we will have to compensate in the form of control attachments. That is why, a balance of TTK and recoil control is ideal for this weapon in the game. Before we dive into the loadout, let us see how you can unlock the BAS B.

How to Unlock the BAS B in MW3

The BAS B can be a little time-consuming to unlock in the game since you will have to reach Level 29 on your account first. After that, you will need to level the weapon up to unlock the attachments for it. It can be a tedious process at first but slowly you can finish it. Multiplayer is way easier in terms of leveling than Warzone.

Once you do unlock the weapon and have the attachments, let us take a look at which ones we will need for this loadout.

Attachment Breakdown

Magazine: 30-Round Mag

30-Round Mag Optic: Your Choice

Your Choice Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

Chewk Angled Grip Barrel: Bruen Venom Long Barrel

Bruen Venom Long Barrel Muzzle: SA Leveler 55

An extended magazine is a must-have for battle rifles they inherently have a low magazine capacity. In addition, we are going to need more ammo should we decide to fight multiple enemies or over long ranges.

Follow the magazine up with an Optic of your choice. Most people prefer the Slate Reflector or the MK3 Reflector but it all boils down to personal preference and what makes you feel the most comfortable when ADSing. The Optic should be chosen based on comfort, visual recoil control, and a clear reticle that allows for better tracking.

Advertisement

Now, for more control, we are going to choose the Chewk Angled Grip Underbarrel. The Chewk Angled Grip is going to boost the weapon’s strafing speed, sprint speed, horizontal recoil control, and aiming idle sway. This can help you keep shots on target in long ranges. The Bruen Venom Long Barrel will increase the bullet velocity and range allowing for better TTK.

In addition, it also boosts recoil control by helping negate gun kick and idle sway. Finish off the loadout with the SA Leveler 55 which is going to better the horizontal and vertical recoil control, keeping your gun stable whenever you are firing in the longest of ranges. With all these attachments your weapon will be deadly and accurate over medium to long ranges.

Class Setup

Vest: CCT Comms Vest

CCT Comms Vest Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots: Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: A.C.S/ Portable Radar

Now, we start off the class setup with the CCT Comms Vest since it is a huge help when gathering info on the location of your enemies. Not only do the enemies stay on your radar for longer durations but it also zooms out for better mapping for you and your allies. In addition, when you kill enemies, they drop intel packs that ping the radar which is a huge help.

Follow that up with the Commando Gloves since it can let you reload your weapon while sprinting. This can be crucial in clutch situations. Along with that, we are going to equip the Tactical Pads for the boots since they let you ADS while sliding and increase the distance of the slide as well. For the Gear, we recommend using the Bone Conduction Headset.

The BCH lets you concentrate on the enemy’s footsteps and gunfire more, blurring out all the excess noise in the background. Finally, we have two choices for the Field Upgrade. You can either go with a Portable Radar or an A.C.S. You can use the A.C.S. if you are playing objective game modes like Hardpoint or Domination and the Portable Radar is a good choice either way since it reveals enemy location.

Secondary

A Secondary like the Renetti is a good idea to have along with this BR since it complements the weapon well. You can take medium to long-range gunfights with the BAS B but for close ranges, you will need the Renetti. Bonus points if you can get proper attachments that can boost its strengths like the speed and damage. Here is a sample loadout for the Renetti you can use.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Rear Grip: Bruen Onslaught Assault Grip

Bruen Onslaught Assault Grip Aftermarket Parts: Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit

Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit Ammunition: 9mm High Grain

9mm High Grain Magazine: 50 Round Drum

This loadout is built for speed and power as it will help you mow down enemies in close ranges.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

The lethal combination of the BAS B and the Renetti will have the enemies running for the hills. Both weapons are the most powerful in their respective classes and complement each other well. The Renetti covers the close-range inefficiencies of the BAS B while the perk setup optimizes the movement and survivability so you can go on long killstreaks.