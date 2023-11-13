The Best BAS B Loadout in MW3: How to Unlock, Attachments and Class Setup
Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published November 13, 2023
Modern Warfare 3 is out now and fans are having a good time with the multiplayer. There are a variety of weapons to use and they all feel satisfying. The BAS B is one of those weapons. It is a battle rifle in the game and it has good and rounded stats. With its power and control, it is easy to rack up kills quite easily. Let us take a look at the best BAS B Loadout in MW3 without any further delays.
Advertisement
Contents
- The Best BAS B Loadout in MW3: Attachments, How to Unlock, Class Setup
- How to Unlock the BAS B in MW3
- Attachment Breakdown
- Class Setup
- Secondary
- Why You Should Use This Loadout
The Best BAS B Loadout in MW3: Attachments, How to Unlock, Class Setup
With the sheer amount of attachment options present in the game, it can be a bit difficult to nail down five of the best ones for the weapons you love. A battle rifle like the BAS B deserves the best attachments because of its inherent damage. However, if you equip just about any attachment, it can yield vanilla, perhaps even negative results.
Advertisement
That is why, our priority here would be to play on the weapon’s strengths and that is its TTK. Now, that TTK comes with lots of recoil so we will have to compensate in the form of control attachments. That is why, a balance of TTK and recoil control is ideal for this weapon in the game. Before we dive into the loadout, let us see how you can unlock the BAS B.
How to Unlock the BAS B in MW3
The BAS B can be a little time-consuming to unlock in the game since you will have to reach Level 29 on your account first. After that, you will need to level the weapon up to unlock the attachments for it. It can be a tedious process at first but slowly you can finish it. Multiplayer is way easier in terms of leveling than Warzone.
Once you do unlock the weapon and have the attachments, let us take a look at which ones we will need for this loadout.
Attachment Breakdown
- Magazine: 30-Round Mag
- Optic: Your Choice
- Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip
- Barrel: Bruen Venom Long Barrel
- Muzzle: SA Leveler 55
An extended magazine is a must-have for battle rifles they inherently have a low magazine capacity. In addition, we are going to need more ammo should we decide to fight multiple enemies or over long ranges.
Follow the magazine up with an Optic of your choice. Most people prefer the Slate Reflector or the MK3 Reflector but it all boils down to personal preference and what makes you feel the most comfortable when ADSing. The Optic should be chosen based on comfort, visual recoil control, and a clear reticle that allows for better tracking.
Advertisement
Now, for more control, we are going to choose the Chewk Angled Grip Underbarrel. The Chewk Angled Grip is going to boost the weapon’s strafing speed, sprint speed, horizontal recoil control, and aiming idle sway. This can help you keep shots on target in long ranges. The Bruen Venom Long Barrel will increase the bullet velocity and range allowing for better TTK.
In addition, it also boosts recoil control by helping negate gun kick and idle sway. Finish off the loadout with the SA Leveler 55 which is going to better the horizontal and vertical recoil control, keeping your gun stable whenever you are firing in the longest of ranges. With all these attachments your weapon will be deadly and accurate over medium to long ranges.
Class Setup
- Vest: CCT Comms Vest
- Gloves: Commando Gloves
- Boots: Tactical Pads
- Gear: Bone Conduction Headset
- Lethal: Frag Grenade
- Tactical: Stun Grenade
- Field Upgrade: A.C.S/ Portable Radar
Now, we start off the class setup with the CCT Comms Vest since it is a huge help when gathering info on the location of your enemies. Not only do the enemies stay on your radar for longer durations but it also zooms out for better mapping for you and your allies. In addition, when you kill enemies, they drop intel packs that ping the radar which is a huge help.
Follow that up with the Commando Gloves since it can let you reload your weapon while sprinting. This can be crucial in clutch situations. Along with that, we are going to equip the Tactical Pads for the boots since they let you ADS while sliding and increase the distance of the slide as well. For the Gear, we recommend using the Bone Conduction Headset.
The BCH lets you concentrate on the enemy’s footsteps and gunfire more, blurring out all the excess noise in the background. Finally, we have two choices for the Field Upgrade. You can either go with a Portable Radar or an A.C.S. You can use the A.C.S. if you are playing objective game modes like Hardpoint or Domination and the Portable Radar is a good choice either way since it reveals enemy location.
Secondary
A Secondary like the Renetti is a good idea to have along with this BR since it complements the weapon well. You can take medium to long-range gunfights with the BAS B but for close ranges, you will need the Renetti. Bonus points if you can get proper attachments that can boost its strengths like the speed and damage. Here is a sample loadout for the Renetti you can use.
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Rear Grip: Bruen Onslaught Assault Grip
- Aftermarket Parts: Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit
- Ammunition: 9mm High Grain
- Magazine: 50 Round Drum
This loadout is built for speed and power as it will help you mow down enemies in close ranges.
Why You Should Use This Loadout
The lethal combination of the BAS B and the Renetti will have the enemies running for the hills. Both weapons are the most powerful in their respective classes and complement each other well. The Renetti covers the close-range inefficiencies of the BAS B while the perk setup optimizes the movement and survivability so you can go on long killstreaks.
Advertisement
Share this article